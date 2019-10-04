The Texas Tech baseball team will compete at the Texas Rangers’ Futures Camp on Friday and Sunday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
The Red Raiders will open their fall slate at 7:15 p.m. on Friday with the final game of the camp starting at noon on Sunday. Both will be 12 inning exhibition games.
“There’s a guy by the name of Mike Daly, and he works in their front office, started out as an area scout about 20 years ago in Cleveland,” head coach Tim Tadlock said regarding how the exhibition games were scheduled. “(Daly) does a really good job. Young guy. He’s kind of an outside the box thinker and he put together some games with some colleges, presented the opportunity for us to do it.”
With the two games in Frisco, Tadlock will get a first look at how the Red Raiders perform as the team had its first practice of the year on Tuesday, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
“It’ll be really good feedback early,” Tadlock said. “Our guys have had no live scrimmaging to speak of. Very little. So it’ll be very good feedback”
In the exhibition games, the Red Raiders will take on the Rangers’ team of about 40 minor league players, including former third baseman and No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Josh Jung, according to the release.
Last season, Jung posted a .343 batting average, recording 82 hits, 65 runs, 58 RBI and 15 home runs, according to Tech Athletics. He also led the Red Raiders last season in doubles, recording 23. Jung finished his final season with Tech, leading the Red Raiders to its deepest run in the College World Series in program history while also being named Co-Big 12 Player of the Year and the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.
“It’ll be fun (to play against Jung),” Tadlock said. “As long as he doesn’t start hitting doubles.”
Starting its season, the Red Raiders will be without Jung and several other key players on last year’s squad including Cameron Warren, Caleb Kilian, Gabe Holt and Taylor Floyd. Although the Red Raiders will be without a few of last year’s Big 12 title-winning players, 22 letterwinners returned for the 2020 season, including senior John McMillon after he was drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
“It by any means won’t define us, define us for the year or even for the fall,” Tadlock said. “We really wanna make it very clear that we’ve practiced with good intent through the fall every year and don’t want to make our whole fall about these two games.”
Tickets for the games are $10 each and can be purchased on RidersBaseball.com, according to the release. Parking in Lots A, B and the parking garage will also be $10.
Following the two games at the Texas Rangers’ Futures Camp, the Red Raiders will host five games in its annual Red and Black Series in November at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The times and dates have not yet been announced.
