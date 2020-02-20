Texas Tech softball will return to the road for the 2020 Houston Challenge from Friday through Sunday in Houston. The challenge commences with a competition against Princeton at 1 p.m. Friday.
The team battled ranked teams Feb 13 to 16 in Clearwater, Florida and headed home for the home opener against Kent State.
Tech softball maintains an 8-3 overall record before heading south. A 9-1 run-rule win against Kent State is fresh as junior left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson improved to 4-1 in the circle, and freshman Tori Whillock recorded an RBI for her first collegiate at-bat.
Whillock pinch ran in multiple games and will continue. However, head coach Adrian Gregory gave her the opportunity and she delivered. The freshman returned home this weekend and will see if she is given another at-bat.
Edmoundson pitched through 40.1 innings after the Kent State game. Her ERA is 1.21 with 44 strikeouts. The Red Raiders rely on her to start, shutout and close games. Senior Missy Zoch’s ERA with 20 innings pitched is 3.39. Redshirt senior GiGi Wall has recorded 15 innings in the circle with 4.67 ERA.
Kelcy Leach sent one over the fence for a two-run homer to end the game on Tuesday. Sophomore Zoe Jones has 11 RBI in 10 and redshirt junior Heaven Burton’s batting average is .359, leading the team in hits.
The Princeton Tigers are set to open its 2020 season in Houston. Princeton’s 2019 team went 14-27 and senior Megan Donahey, returning for her final year, led the team's batting average with a .385.
The Red Raiders’ doubleheader on Friday will end with a competition against Syracuse University. The two universities will face off twice before the end of the tournament. Syracuse freshman Rebecca Clyde leads the team with a .348 batting average. Senior Alexa Romero has 29.1 innings pitched and a 2.86 ERA to lead the team.
Tech will play Louisiana Tech at 9 a.m. Saturday after winning 9-5 on Feb. 8 at the Big Easy Classic. Louisiana Tech's overall record is 2-7 and senior Zoe Hicks leads the lineup with a .292 batting average.
To end Saturday’s slate of games, the Red Raiders will face the Houston Cougars. The Cougars are 7-4 with senior Kelli Montgomery batting .400. Freshman pitcher Logan Hulon maintains a 3.34 ERA with 29.2 innings and 30 strikeouts. These two remain leaders among the team with their stats.
Another battle with Syracuse will close out Tech's run at the Houston Challenge at 9:30 on Sunday.
Following the tournament, the team is set to travel to Fullerton, California to participate in the Judi Garman Classic Feb. 27-29.
