The Texas Tech football team is set to play Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders’ homecoming game.
At the midseason, Tech has posted a 3-3 overall record, going 1-2 against teams in the Big 12 Conference, according to Tech Athletics. With Tech set to play their fourth home game of the season, the Red Raiders have not yet lost at Jones AT&T Stadium, defeating Montana State, UTEP and Oklahoma State this season.
“Moving onto Iowa State, very well-coached team. Matt Campbell has done a nice job in turning the program around. Very solid team. It is a team that’s used to winning, going to Bowl games. Certainly what we want to be around, about here at Tech,” head coach Matt Wells said. “A couple of eight-win seasons the last two years. Very solid on both sides of the ball. They’re tough. They’re physical.”
Iowa State will travel to Lubbock with a 4-2 overall record as the Cyclones have posted a 2-1 record against teams in the Big 12, according to Iowa State Athletics. As Iowa State will play its third away game of the season, the Cyclones have gone 1-1 this season in games on the road.
This season, the Red Raiders have averaged 31.3 points per game, according to the Tech Athletics game notes. Despite ranking eighth in the conference in points per game, Tech ranks third in the Big 12 as the Red Raiders have averaged 489.3 yards of total offense this season. Tech’s total offense also ranks the Red Raiders 15th in the nation in the category.
Tech’s offense is led by junior quarterback Jett Duffey who has recorded 786 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in the two games he has started this season, according to Tech Athletics. In his two games as a starter, Duffey completed 66.3 percent of his passes, while throwing just two interceptions.
The Red Raiders rank second in the Big 12 with 322 passing yards per game and the total ranks Tech 11th in the nation in the category, according to the game notes. Four different players on Tech’s roster have recorded over 200 receiving yards, with junior T.J. Vasher leading the team with 404 receiving yards. Senior RJ Turner, redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma and sophomore Dalton Rigdon have also surpassed 200 receiving yards this season.
On the ground, redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson leads Tech’s running game as he has recorded 430 rushing yards this season, according to Tech Athletics. Thompson is coming off a career-high game, as he recorded 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Baylor in Waco. Aside from Thompson, senior Armand Shyne has recorded 289 rushing yards this season and sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry has rushed for 188 yards.
“I’m proud of SaRodorick (Thompson),” Wells said. “I think he played well (against Baylor). He caught the ball well. He protected well. You know, I thought he had a breakout game. Very proud of him.”
Iowa State’s offense is led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who has averaged 301.17 passing yards per game this season and thrown 11 touchdown passes, according to Iowa State Athletics. As Purdy leads the conference in passing yards per game, he ranks second in completion percentage as he has completed 69.7 percent of his pass attempts. This season, Iowa State has recorded 37.7 points per game, ranking fifth in the Big 12.
“Brock (Purdy) is a very talented guy,” Wells said. “He’s won a lot of football games and a very confident player it seems like on tape.”
Of Iowa State’s wide receivers, Deshaunte Jones leads the team with 444 receiving yards, averaging 74 receiving yards per game, according to Iowa State Athletics. Tarique Milton ranks second on the team with 412 receiving yards, and he has averaged 21.68 yards per catch this season. Two other Iowa State receiver have recorded over 200 receiving yards as Charlie Kolar has gained 319 yards off the pass and La’Michael Pettway recorded 254 receiving yards this season.
As Iowa State’s offense relies on its passing game, Breece Hall leads the offense on the ground as he has recorded 216 rushing yards this season, according to Iowa State. Following Hall, Johnnie Lang has recorded 193 rushing yards as Purdy ranks third on the team with 188 rushing yards.
“I think (Purdy’s) unique in his skill set,” Wells said regarding the comparison of Purdy to Baylor’s Charlie Brewer. “Similar in the fact that if you don’t contain rush, if you’re pressuring, you don’t contain rush him, you’re in trouble. The guy can get out. He can carve you up when he’s throwing the ball out on the perimeter.”
Defensively, Tech has given up an average of 432.8 yards per game, according to the game notes. Despite giving up the third-most yards per game in the Big 12, the Red Raiders are tied for first in the conference for forced turnovers this season. This season, the Red Raiders have recorded nine interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III leads the conference and nation with six interceptions this season as he intercepted two passes against Arizona and Oklahoma State, according to Tech Athletics. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the Big 12 with 11.3 tackles per game as he has recorded 68 total tackles in six games this season.
Iowa State’s defense has given up 321.7 yards per game this season, ranking second in the Big 12, according to the game notes. The Cyclones are tied with Tech in the conference for the fourth-most sacks with 16. Iowa State’s defense has been successful at stopping the run game, ranking second in the Big 12, giving up just 101.5 rushing yards per game.
“Defensively, playing the odd stat, and that defense is designed to stop the run,” Wells said regarding Iowa State’s defense. “You see them run the ball, everybody is there, all the safeties. They do a tremendous job in terms of their games. Their gap responsibilities are strong up the middle, led by the nose guard. Linebacker core is really good.”
O’Rien Vance leads Iowa State’s defense as he ranks second in the Big 12 with 6.5 sacks this season, according to the Big 12. Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson is one of three players in the conference to force two fumbles this season. Marcel Spears leads the Cyclones in tackles as he has recorded 43 this season, averaging 7.2 per game.
“I mean, for what I know, (Iowa State’s defense) is similar to the defense of what Baylor plays, it is don’t get deep, keep everything in front of you come to make the play,” Turner said. “If we do what we do, which we know we have do, make plays, move the ball and the rest will take care of itself.”
As the Red Raiders look to keep their undefeated record at home on Saturday, Tech will travel to Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 26 to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.