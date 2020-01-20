The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play their first home match of the year on Monday, playing University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 9 a.m. and then Abilene Christian University at 3 p.m.
The Red Raiders face their two opponents after a narrow 4-3 victory in Iowa during the spring opener match against the Hawkeyes.
Since 2005, Tech has faced the Vaqueros four different times and has won every matchup, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders are 2-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-0 on neutral territory when playing against UTRGV.
In each victorious match, Tech defeated the Vaqueros with a score of five or higher and has shut them out three times, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have never lost a match to Abilene Christian, defeating them 12 times in the past 10 years, according to Tech Athletics. Over the years, Tech has earned 71 points and has an average of 5.92 points per match.
UTRGV faced the Wildcats on Friday and suffered a 7-0 loss, according to Abilene Christian Athletics.
The Red Raiders will take on the Vaqueros at Lubbock Country Club at 9 a.m. and will head to McLeod Tennis Center at 3 p.m. to take on the Wildcats.
