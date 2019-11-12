The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play its first road game of the season against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Chaparral Center in Midland. This is the first time since 1951 that the Red Raiders will play in the Permian Basin.
Tech moved up to No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll this week after wins over Eastern Illinois, 85-60, and Bethune-Cookman, 79-44, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Huskies are coming into this game with a 0-2 record and have not defeated Tech once in the six times they have faced each other.
The Red Raiders' defense has not slowed down since last season, holding its first two opponents to a 35.1 percent shooting on average, according to the release.
Like Eastern Illinois and Bethune-Cookman, HBU welcomes back most of its roster with just five newcomers, according to HBU Athletics. Senior guard Jalon Gates leads the Huskies in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game and ranks 14th in the NCAA for most three-pointers made this season.
HBU head coach Ron Cottrell is the fifth longest-tenured coach in Division I basketball as he is in his 29th season with the university, according to HBU Athletics. He has a career record of 487-409, which is the second-best win percentage in school history.
The Red Raiders have three players averaging double-digit points this season, according to Tech Athletics. Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey and junior Davide Moretti lead the team in scoring. Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. and sophomore Kyler Edwards are contributing as well, averaging 9.5 and 7.5 points respectively.
Tech has recorded a shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from the three-point line as a team this season, according to Tech Athletics. Avery Benson is a perfect 3-3 behind the line while sharpshooter Davide Moretti is shooting 75 percent from behind the arc.
The Red Raiders are the only ranked team in the Big 12 to remain undefeated as Kansas and Baylor both lost a game in their opening week of play.
Tech will return on Nov. 21 to the United Supermarkets Arena to play Tennessee State after playing HBU.
