The Texas Tech football team will play its final home game of the season as the Red Raiders will take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“Kansas State week, senior game, last day for 16 seniors in our program, and that's something that's very important to me,” head coach Matt Wells said. “I remember my senior game, senior day, and it's something that is very, very special, something that everybody in this program that works here and coaches here and plays as an underclassman will do everything they can to send these seniors out as winners at Jones Stadium for the last time.”
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders will need a win as they cannot lose another game this season to be eligible for a bowl game as they post a 4-6 record, according to Tech Athletics. On the other hand, the Wildcats already clinched a bowl game with a 6-4 record this season.
“Kansas State is a very, very well-coached football team, they're very disciplined. They do not hand you anything like teams that win consistently. They do not gift wrap anything to you,” Wells said. “They're very well-disciplined, they're tough. That's been the mindset of that program for quite some time. It's been the mindset of that head coach for quite some time and they've been very successful, and we'll have a big challenge on our hands this week and one that we all look forward to.”
On offense, Tech has relied more on the passing game this season, averaging 312 passing yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders’ offense is led by junior quarterback who took the starting role after sophomore Alan Bowman’s injury. Since being named the starting quarterback, Duffey has thrown for 1,983 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games.
With Tech’s passing game dominating its offense the Red Raiders could be without two of their top receivers. Sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon leads the team with 486 receiving yards this season but is a day-to-day after suffering a concussion in the game against Texas Christian. Junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher could possibly miss the game as well for a violation of team rules which sidelined Vasher the past two games.
“It was a concussion, yeah, no question,” Wells said regarding Rigdon’s injury. “Everything was negative in terms of the jaw. They CAT scanned him and X-rayed him and everything was negative there. He’s just in the concussion protocol. He’s day-to-day but there wasn’t anything past that.”
While Tech relies on the passing game, Kansas State has a more balanced offense, averaging 192.5 passing yards and 191.1 rushing yards per game, according to Kansas State Athletics.
For Kansas State, Skylar Thompson has played 10 games this season at quarterback, according to Kansas State Athletics. Thompson has thrown for 1,888 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, completing 60.91 percent of his passes.
“You know; a lot of guys we're facing in the Big 12 are dual threats. Some of them maybe throw it a little bit better than others, some of them maybe run it a little bit better than others, but we've certainly seen a ton of really talented dual-threat kids,” Wells said. “Skylar is no different. He's tough. He's accurate with the ball. He can beat you with his feet. I think he's sneaky quick out on the edge, and you -- we just got hurt by that, and so I'm sure he'll be excited to play against us. We need to play better against this kid.”
On the receiving end of the ball, Dalton Schoen leads the Wildcats with 541 receiving yards this season, averaging 16.91 yards per catch, according to Kansas State Athletics. Kansas State has two other receivers who have recorded over 200 yards this season with seven Wildcats recording triple-digit receiving yards.
Along with his passing, Thompson has played a part in the Wildcats’ running game, ranking second on the team with 350 rushing yards this season and leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, according to Kansas State. James Gilbert has also had an impact on the run game, leading the team with 618 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“But I think certainly this offense is -- they're using Skylar's abilities, which he can throw it, and they can move him around,” Wells said. “He's very athletic. So you've got to -- and then you've got to -- they're going to play some big-boy ball and they're very physical. They're going to run the ball, and they're going to play action shot you, and then they're going to put the ball in the hands of that quarterback, and I would, too.”
Tech’s run game has been hindered due to injuries, but the Red Raiders have averaged 158 rushing yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson leads the team with 595 rushing yards followed by senior Armand Shyne who picked up 374 yards on the ground. Heading into the game, Shyne will not see playing time due to broken ribs.
Defensively, the Red Raiders have allowed 28.5 points per game this season while Kansas State has allowed 21.4, according to Tech and Kansas State Athletics.
Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads Tech’s defense with 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and 10 quarterback hurries this season, according to Tech Athletics. Although Brooks has recorded three sacks, junior defensive lineman Eli Howard leads the Red Raiders with 4.5 sacks this season.
In the secondary, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman leads the team, conference and nation with eight interceptions this season, according to Tech Athletics. As a whole, the Red Raiders have picked off 13 passes in 10 games while forcing five fumbles to rank at the top of the Big 12 in forced turnovers.
For Kansas State, Wayne Jones and Denzel Goolsby lead the Wildcats with 44 tackles each, according to Kansas State Athletics. Wyatt Hubert leads the team with 8.5 sacks and five tackles for loss this season. The Wildcats have picked off nine passes, led by AJ Parker who recorded three interceptions.
Following the game against Kansas State, the Red Raiders will conclude its regular season in Austin as they take on Texas at 11 a.m. on Friday. If Tech defeats both Kansas State and Texas, the Red Raiders will be eligible for a bowl game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.