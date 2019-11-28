The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is set to start its play at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational against Iowa at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Tech will go into the game with a 5-0 overall record as Iowa will be the first Power Five school the Red Raiders will face this season, according to Tech Athletics. With five wins, the Red Raiders have defeated their opponents by an average of 26.8 points per game.
As a team, the Red Raiders are shooting .503 from the field while shooting .424 from beyond the arc this season, according to Tech Athletics. On the other end of the court, Tech has held its opponents to shoot .374 from the field and .333 in its three-point attempts.
Iowa is 4-1 this season after losing its season opener to DePaul, 93-78, according to Iowa Athletics. Despite the one loss, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents by 13.2 points this season. The Hawkeyes have shot efficiently from the field, shooting .466 but are shooting .333 from behind the three-point line, according to Iowa Athletics.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is leading the charge for the Red Raiders after five games, leading the team with 19.4 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. Ramsey’s points per game leads the Big 12 as he is coming off of a career-high game where he scored 27 points, making five three-pointers. Aside from his scoring, Ramsey ranks second on the team with 6.4 rebounds per game. Defensively, the freshman leads the team with nine steals and ranks second with four blocks.
Tech’s graduate transfers have played a big role in the Red Raiders’ success as Chris Clarke leads the Red Raiders with 5.8 assists be game and 5.6 rebounds per game, according to the release. Fellow graduate transfer TJ Holyfield ranks second on the team with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He has also been able to score efficiently, recording 13.8 points per game off .778 shooting which ranks second in the nation.
For Iowa, its offense is led by Luka Garza who leads the Hawkeyes with 22.2 points per game as he is shooting .587 from the field and .583 from beyond the arc, according to Iowa Athletics. Garza also leads his team with 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season. Despite Garza averaging a double-double, the rest of Iowa’s team has averaged no more than 11 points per game.
Following Tech’s game against Iowa, the Red Raiders will either play San Diego State or Creighton on Friday to finish the invitational. The game will either be played at 7 or 9 p.m. Both of the Red Raiders’ games in Las Vegas will be televised on Fox Sports 1 for fans who could not be in attendance.
