Texas Tech’s volleyball team will take on Kansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Red Raiders will wear pink uniforms to support the fight against breast cancer.
This will be the second year in a row that the Red Raiders will face the Jayhawks on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
The last time Tech beat Kansas was on Oct. 2, 2010, according to Tech Athletic stats. Since then the Red Raiders have lost 17 straight games to the Jayhawks. Despite Tech's losing history to the team, junior Allison White said she is confident heading into Wednesday’s matchup.
“(Kansas) is a very good team," White said. "They have a very spread out offense, I think they do a very good job at what they try to run. So, I expect them to be very solid, but I think we can handle it and I expect a great game."
White is the team leader in blocks posting 64 total blocks so far this season, according to the stats.
Fresh off her Big 12 Rookie of the Week award after posting 12 kills and three blocks against Iowa State on Saturday, freshman Caitlin Dugan also said she his confidant as the Red Raiders head into the match against the Jayhawks.
“I know (Kansas) is gonna be tough, they’re an experienced team," Dugan said. "Obviously, I’ve never played them before I’ll be something new that they have to handle. But, I’m really excited, I think we can go really far, and I know we can beat them."
This game is especially meaningful to White and her family. White’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, but it came back a few weeks ago.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, and it recently came back a few weeks ago," White said. "So, this month of October and the Dig Pink game is very personal to me, it carries a lot more weight than the other games. It’s super cool for me to get to see (my mom) in the stands, even though (cancer) is back, just to see her there and cheering for me is super exciting so it means a lot more."
Dugan talked about White and her leadership throughout this process and how the team is supporting her every way they can.
“When (White) told us, obviously, we were all sad. But things have been getting better and we definitely have been supporting her through everything she’s needed," Dugan said. "We’ve all understood that if she needs something that we need to help her. (White’s) been a champ through it all. Really nothing has changed, her play hasn’t changed at all, she’s still the same Allison (White) I knew before. She’s a great leader for us."
Coach Tony Graystone also talked about White and how the team has rallied around since the news of her mother being diagnosed with cancer.
“(The Pink Out game has) always been important, and when it doesn’t affect you directly you think about it being bigger than you and how you can support it and be part of it. We knew all about Allison (White) and her mom from the beginning, and it’s such a tough deal for their whole family to have go through this all over again,” Graystone said. “But just like Caitlin (Dugan) said, Allison (White) is so grounded in herself and her faith and having that experience of going through this before her family unit is so strong that you know that part is never going to crack. But, for them to show that fight and that resilience, all we can do is follow that example and be right there for her if she ever needs a day to be picked up.”
The Red Raiders are 5-1 at home this season and will look to improve upon that against Kansas.
Tech volleyball is offering a special promotion on Wednesday, any fan who wears pink will receive $2 off admission to help raise awareness for breast cancer, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.