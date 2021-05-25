The No. 5 Red Raiders will begin their time in this year’s Big 12 Championship tournament in Oklahoma City, at 9 a.m. Wednesday when they take on the Baylor Bears. Tech enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Baylor enters as a No. 6 seed.
Both teams have defeated the No. 1 and 2 seeded Texas and Texas Christian in their respective weekend sets this season.
Their game on Wednesday will be the second of the tournament, following No. 8 seeded West Virginia and No. 9 seeded Kansas’ clash on Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders will head into the playoffs having finished the regular season with a 35-13 overall record, and a 14-10 conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Bears finished 31-18 overall, and 11-13 in conference play, according to Baylor Sports.
The last time these two teams met, the Bears defeated the Red Raiders two games to one in a weekend series that took place in Lubbock. Baylor outscored Tech 26-11 in those three games.
That wound up being Tech’s last series loss of the season, as they went on to defeat No. 3 Texas, unranked Oklahoma, and unranked Kansas all two games to one in their final three sets.
Both teams had three All-Big 12 first team selections this year as well, with Tech having second baseman Jace Jung, shortstop Cal Conley, and outfielder Dru Baker being named to the team
Jung was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year after his stellar season where he hit 20 home runs and drove in 65 RBIs.
From the Bears, catcher Andy Thomas, outfielder Jared McKenzie, and RHP Luke Boyd were all named to the first team.
The Red Raiders had two All-Big 12 second selections to the Bears’ one, and had two honorable mentions as opposed to the Bears’ three.
The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be available to ESPNU.
The winner of the contest is scheduled to face the winner of No. 2 TCU and No. 7 Kansas State, while the loser will face the loser of that game.
The whole Big 12 tournament is scheduled to run from May 25-30, with the champions set to be crowned on that final day.
