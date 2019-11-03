The 2019-2020 season for the Texas Tech men’s basketball program will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as the team plays Eastern Illinois.
After becoming the national runner-up at the end of the 2018-2019 season, Tech comes into the new season with three returners, seven freshmen and three transfers, according to Tech Athletics.
The team ended last season with a 31-7 overall record and 14-4 conference record, according to Tech Athletics. Tech also had a 17-1 home record with its only loss coming from Iowa State.
The home opener against Eastern Illinois will be the first time Tech has played on the court since the 70-51 win over Texas last season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Panthers ended the 2018-2019 season with a 14-18 overall record and a 7-11 conference record, according to Eastern Illinois Athletics. The team started their season on Wednesday with a 66-51 win over Missouri State-Louis.
Junior Josiah Wallace led the Panthers with 15.5 points per game while senior Rade Kukobat pulled down the most rebounds with 152, according to Eastern Illinois Athletics. As a team, Eastern Illinois averaged 71.8 points per game while its opponents scored 76.8 points per game.
Tech will continue its homestand with a 7 p.m. match with Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats finished the 2018-2019 season with a 14-17 overall record including a 9-7 conference schedule, according to Bethune-Cookman Athletics. The team also had a 10-7 home record and a 4-12 away record.
The Wildcats outscored their opponents 73.9 to 72.4 points per game last season, according to Bethune-Cookman Athletics. The team made 833 out of 1899 shots and had 501 turnovers. Senior Isaiah Bailey averaged 14.7 points per game while senior Cletrell Pope averaged 14.1 points per game.
The Red Raiders will go on their first away game against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Sharp Gym. The Huskies had a 12-18 record with an 8-10 conference record, according to Houston Baptist Athletics. Junior Ian Dubose averaged 17.0 points per game and made 53 out of 121 three-pointers.
Tech will host the Las Vegas Classic Regional Round and play Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Tigers had a 9-21 record with a 3-14 away record, according to Tennessee State Athletics. The team also earned six wins in conference play and six wins at home.
The Tigers averaged 72.7 points in the 2018-2019 season and made 751 out of 1739 field goals, according to Tennessee State Athletics. Former Tiger Dorsey Fitzpatrick averaged the most points with 14.3 points per game while senior Micheal Littlejohn averaged the most three-pointers with 2 per game.
The tournament will continue three days later with a game against Long Island at 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Sharks had a 16-16 record last season with a 7-9 away record, according to Long Island Athletics. The team also had a 9-9 conference record and a 7-7 non-conference record.
Former Shark Raiquan Clark scored 18.9 points per game and recorded 21 blocks, according to Long Island Athletics. Redshirt junior Ty Flowers averaged 13.5 points per game and made 75 out of 193 three-pointers.
The Red Raiders will head to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational to play Iowa at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Orleans Arena. The Hawks had a 23-12 record in the 2018-2019 season, including a 10-10 record in conference play, according to Iowa Athletics. The team also secured 14 wins at home and five wins at neutral sites.
The team averaged 78.3 points last season and pulled down 1245 rebounds, according to Iowa Athletics. Former Hawk Tyler Cook averaged 14.5 points and had 252 rebounds. Former Hawk Nicholas Baer recorded the most blocks on the team with 36 blocks per game.
Depending on the outcome of the Iowa game, the Red Raiders will face either San Diego State or Creighton.
San Diego State went 21-13 last season and will have six of its top scorers return from last season, according to Tech Athletics. The Aztecs are also one of nine schools to win at least 19 games in the last 14 seasons.
The team averaged 71. 7 points per game last season while its opponents scored 67.4 points per game, according to San Diego State Athletics. Former Aztec Devin Watson led the team with 16 points per game but recorded no blocks.
Creighton had a 20-15 record last season with a 9-9 conference record, according to Creighton Athletics. The Bluejays had a 13-6 home record and a 3-1 neutral site record.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander led the team with 15.7 points per game while Martin Krampelj averaged 13.5 points per game, according to Creighton Athletics. Alexander also had the most steals on the team with 41 and Krampelj averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.
The team will travel to Chicago to face DePaul at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the Big East-Big 12 Challenge. The Blue Demons had a 19-17 record in the 2018-2019 season with a 7-11 conference record, according to DePaul Athletics.
Former Blue Jay Max Strus averaged the most points last season with 20.1 points per game, according to DePaul Athletics. Junior Paul Reed led the team 55 blocks and 40 steals.
The Red Raiders will stay on the road and go to New York for the Jimmy V Classic and face Louisville at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Madison Square Garden. Louisville started the season on Oct. 29 with a 75-65 win over Bellarmine, according to Louisville Athletics. The team had a 20-14 record last season with a 14-4 home record.
Junior Jordan Nwora led the team with 17 points per game, according to Louisville Athletics. Nwora also had the made 104 out of 136 free throws.
Tech will come back home for the remainder of 2019 with a game against Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Hawks had a 20-13 record in the 2018-2019 season with a 11-7 conference record.
Former Hawk Tyree Griffin led the team with 14.1 points per game, according to Southern Miss Athletics. Former Hawk Cortez Edwards averaged 13.2 points per game and had 26 blocks.
Tech will face UTRGV at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Vaqueros had a 20-17 record last season with a 8-7 away record, according to UTRGV Athletics. The team averaged 71.2 points per game while its opponents averaged 70.9 points per game.
Former Vaquero Terry Winn III averaged 12. 6 points per game, according to UTRGV Athletics. Former Vaquero Tyson Smith led the team in three-point average with 5.3 per game.
The final game of 2019 will be against CSU Bakersfield at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Roadrunners had an 18-16 overall record last season including a 7-9 record in conference games and away games, according to CSU Bakersfield Athletics. The team averaged 70.9 points per game while its opponents also scored 70.9 points per game.
Former Roadrunner Jarkel Joiner led the team by averaging 15.6 points per game in the 2018-2019 season, according to CSU Bakersfield Athletics. Former Roadrunner James Suber led with 25 blocks while redshirt junior Taze Moore had 42 steals.
The Red Raiders will start 2020 at home with a game against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
