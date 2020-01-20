The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated Abilene Christian University, 4-3, in the second game of its doubleheader at the Mcleod Tennis Center on Monday.
ACU started the double sets with an early lead and defeated the Red Raiders, junior Ilgiz Valiev and senior Jackson Cobb were the first teams to drop to ACU with a 3-6 loss.
Sophomore Francisco Vittar and sophomore Franco Ribero were the next to fall with a 6-4 loss which gave the Wildcats their first point of the game.
With Tech trailing 1-0 and at a disadvantage going into the singles matches, both Vittar and freshman Reed Collier tied their contender 2-2 while the other Red Raiders, Valiev, sophomore Issac Arevalo and freshman Conner Johnson trailed their opponents.
Valiev lost his first set against Abilene Christian, 6-1, with Collier falling 6-2 shortly after.
Vittar was the first Red Raider to win the first set with a 6-3 victory. Johnson followed his teammate and won 7-5 with only Ribero and Arevalo left on their first set.
By the end of the first set, Ribero lost 7-5 and Arevalo won 2-6.
In the second set, Valiev came back from trailing 5-1 and scored three points to make it 5-4 but in the end fell 6-4 to give ACU their first singles victory and second point of the match.
Collier lost his second set, 6-3, and the Wildcats earned another point. Tech trailed 3-0 with four players left on the courts after the loss.
Arevalo was the first to win a singles match for the Red Raiders and earn one point to make the score 3-1. Johnson clinched the second win for Tech to make the score 3-2 with Vittar and Ribero left on the court.
Vittar was tied, 6-6, during his second set while Ribero was winning 4-2. Vittar finalized his victory 7-6 to tie the match for the Red Raiders 3-3.
Ribero was up 4-3 during the second set but the Wildcats fought back and tied it up 5-5. Ribero continued to tie his opponent 6-6 and forced a third set.
In the final set of the game, Ribero was up 3-0 and capitalized on the lead and won the match 6-0
The final score was 4-3 with Ribero the tipping point for yet another game.
The Red Raiders will travel to Illinois for their next match and face Michigan at 2 p.m. on Friday.
