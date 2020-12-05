The Red Raiders welcomed Kansas to Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday on senior night. Tech secured a 16-13 victory.
The win for Tech marked the first time in 11 years they have won three conference home games in a season.
Roster updates against Kansas:
Unavailable for Tech: Senior linebacker Riko Jeffers, senior receiver TJ Vasher, senior tight end Travis Koontz, sophomore long snapper Luke Rizzo and senior receiver McLane Mannix.
Key Drives:
Texas Tech started strong on both ends. Through two of their first defensive possessions the Red Raiders held Kansas to zero offensive yards. The first defensive drive ended with a huge, third down hit from senior linebacker Colin Schooler to bring on the punting unit.
On the return, sophomore running back Chux Nwabuko III took the punt 41 yards into Jayhawk territory, putting Tech in great field position. However, within the 10-yard line, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman threw an interception to give Kansas the ball back.
Following the runover, Tech went on to put points on the board on back-to-back drives.
The first drive was set up after an eight-play, 35-yard stretch; despite the drive, Tech was stopped on third down, but kicker Jonathan Garibay stepped up and knocked a 47-yard field goal through the uprights.
After an impressive defensive outing, the Red Raiders retained possession, and on offense Tech resorted to trickery to fool the Jayhawk defense, and it worked, as freshman Myles Price ran 70 yards for the first touchdown of the day for Tech.
After starting the season perfectly on six attempts, Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay missed two field goals in the first half against Kansas; he missed one from 40 yards and the other from 41.
After a stalemate through the majority of the second frame, Kansas put together their longest drive of the match for 53 yards to get them deep into Tech territory. However, the Red Raiders stood strong and dominated up front. An eight-yard sack by defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. on third down brought up 4th and 23 for Kansas, and their field goal unit came on. Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila converted from 42 yards out right before halftime to bring score 10-3 in favor of Tech.
Tech came out of the half with a sense or urgency, stomping down the field bolstered by their strong running game. They gained the most yardage on a Myles Price, 60-yard run, but the play was called back after Price taunted prior to getting tackled.
Tech continued its drive and pushed into the Jayhawks’ red zone, but was unable to punch it in the end zone. They settled for a field goal and converted.
At the end of the third quarter, the Red Raiders had their third turnover on the game; on the play, Xavier White fumbled, and Kansas took advantage with a 45-yard return. However, Tech’s defense stood strong against and held the Jayhawks to a field goal, which they converted.
Tech responded with a field goal of their own to take a three-point advantage.
Tech’s defense continued to make pushes and did not allow the Jayhawk offense to get any rhythm. On the other end, however, the Red Raiders’ offense still struggled due to turnovers.
With the fourth quarter winding down, Tech drove down the field into field goal range, but Garibay was unable to convert, missing his third field goal of the day. Kansas retained possession on their own 28-yard line with just over one minute in regulation.
Once again, the defense of Tech was called upon to hold solid, and they did, on Kansas’ last drive, Tech held them o fourth down to conclude the game.
Key Takeaways:
Tech narrowly defeated the 0-8 Jayhawks after opening up as 27-point favorites, but the majority of it was self-inflicted. The Red Raiders left nine points off the board by missing three field goals throughout regulation. Turnovers also haunted Tech, as the Red Raiders finished with three fumbles and one interception.
The defense, however, covered for a multitude of errors across the board for Tech. The Red Raiders forced negative 41 yards in tackles for loss against Kansas and garnered four sacks. They also held the Jayhawks to only four, third-down conversions on 18 total attempts.
Tech’s ground game proved efficient, though, with a stout push from their offensive line, the Red Raiders had 293 rushing yards; White led with 135 yards on 14 attempts, Brooks followed with 16 carries for 79 yards and Price exploded with a pair of carries for 71 yards.
Through the air, Bowman was the lone quarterback for Tech, as Colombi did not take the field. He threw for 117 yards (15-26).
The Red Raiders finish their conference slate 4-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
