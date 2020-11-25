On Wednesday night, Texas Tech men’s basketball defeated the Northwestern State Demons 101-58 in United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders’ starting lineup consisted of junior guards Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung, sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., freshman guard Micah Peavy and senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva.
The freshman, Peavy, made the most of his minutes early, scoring eight points and making four of his five shots in the first half. Peavy would go on to finish the game with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
His spot in the starting lineup could have been the result of redshirt sophomore Kevin McCullar being injured, as he came onto the court during warmups in crutches and with a boot on his left foot. Freshman center Vladislav Goldin was also inactive with a hand injury.
“Kev was gonna start this game,” head coach Chris Beard said on the sophomore. The injury Beard listed was a rolled left ankle.
Tech dominated in two main areas: creating turnovers and scoring in the paint.
The Red Raiders consistently put pressure on the ball, with eight players having at least one steal. Tech turned 19 Northwestern State turnovers forced into 31 points.
“I thought we easily could have had a five or six turnover game,” Beard said on his team’s ball protection.
Tech scored many of their baskets around the rim thanks to fast breaks, dump-off passes and cuts to the basket. The Red Raiders finished with 46 points in the paint, 24 more than the Demons scored.
Multiple Red Raiders transfers made a big impact in their first game.
McClung filled the scoreboard early and created his own shot, going into halftime with 12 points.
McClung would go on to finish as the game’s leading scorer with his 20 points. He also had three steals during the game and no turnovers.
Santos-Silva dominated down low, which is where he made his biggest impact at VCU. He finished this game with a double-double, scoring 10 points and crashing 12 rebounds.
“The guy’s a winner,” Beard said on Santos-Silva. “He’s a guy I trust, that’s a strong statement.”
Junior guard Jamarius Burton also helped facilitate the offense, scoring four points and dishing out four assists.
Returners Shannon and Edwards also had big games. Shannon shot the ball well and made a defensive impact, scoring 16 points and getting two steals.
Edwards filled multiple areas of the box score. He had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Beard was not shy about playing as many players as possible, with all 12 available players seeing the court.
The Red Raiders got contributions from everywhere, with every single one of the players who saw court time getting points. Chemistry between teammates was evident, even on a team with seven newcomers.
“I expect these guys to play Texas Tech basketball . . . I expect these guys to put themselves in a position to win every game on the schedule and tonight they did that,” Beard said.
