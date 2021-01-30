On Saturday, No. 10 Texas Tech defeated the LSU Tigers 76-61 inside of Maravich Assembly Center.
“There’s a poise and a confidence required to win a game down the stretch, and I think our guys showed that tonight,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game.
The game began with both teams playing neck-and-neck before the Tigers turned up the intensity on the defensive end. The Tigers forced six turnovers in the first nine minutes of the game, allowing them to enter the under-12 media timeout on an 8-0 run.
Prolific scorer freshman guard Cameron Thomas got off to a hot start from the field, scoring eight points in the first nine minutes of the contest.
The Tigers defense continued to smother Tech, forcing them to just one made three-point field goal in the first 17 minutes of play.
With his team in need of offensive production, junior guard Mac McClung began to take control of the game. He had 12 points with three minutes remaining until halftime.
The Red Raiders continued to scrape at the Tigers lead, trailing just 33-32 at halftime when LSU once led by eight.
Tech ended the first half with 10 turnovers which the Tigers turned into 13 points. LSU was also controlling the perimeter, shooting 4-of-11 on first half three-point attempts while Tech was just 1-of-7.
The second half began with a much higher tempo than the first. Still, Tech was able to limit their turnovers.
The Red Raiders were able to gain a 45-42 lead with 14:38 remaining, committing no turnovers and making two three-point field goals at that point in the half.
The Tech defense looked much more improved early in the second half, forcing LSU into a stretch where they made only one of their last nine field goal attempts.
Even as the Red Raider defense improved at times, their offense entered a skid of their own as they made just one of seven shot attempts near the 10-minute mark.
As the second half went on, sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. began to find his rhythm offensively. Shannon had 14 points in his first 10 minutes of second half play.
“I wasn’t as aggressive in the first half,” Shannon said on his second half production jump after the game. “I just attacked when I got it and saw an opportunity.”
With less than five minutes to go in the game, LSU erupted on an 8-0 run at the hands of junior guard Jevonte Smart. Smart had scored eight of the Tigers last 10 points to give them a 66-60 lead with 4:24 remaining in the game.
As the Red Raiders were down seven with less than a minute to go, McClung brought the ball up court and drilled a three-point shot. On the very next possession, McClung made yet another three-pointer that trimmed the LSU lead to 70-71 with 31.4 seconds to go.
The Red Raiders then forced an LSU turnover off an inbounds play that allowed them to take a one-point lead. The Tigers committed an offensive foul on the other end which led to two made Shannon free-throws.
“Coach Adams drew up the defense and we just executed it,” McClung said on the turnover after the game.
With Tech needing a stop to win the game, Thomas could not covert on a final shot. The Tigers fouled Shannon, he made both his free-throws which put the finishing touch on a 76-71 Tech win.
