On Tuesday, the No. 7 Texas Tech (14-6, 6-5) will play the TCU Horned Frogs (11-8, 4-6) in United Supermarkets Arena. This will be the first of back-to-back games the teams will be playing against each other, with the second matchup to be played in Fort Worth on Thursday.
The games were originally scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, but extreme winter weather forced the schedule to be changed.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 82-71 home loss against West Virginia on Tuesday. Tech has not played since that game, with Baylor postponing a weekend matchup due to COVID-19 related issues.
Junior guard Mac McClung led the team in scoring against the Mountaineers with 17 points. McClung leads the Big 12 in total points scored this season, according to the conference’s website.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. will look for a bounce back game after shooting 3-of-14 and committing four turnovers against West Virginia. Shannon has bene a pivotal piece for the Red Raiders this season, averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Coming off one of his most impactful games of the season is junior guard Kyler Edwards. Against West Virginia, Edwards had 11 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
For TCU, the guards have been pivotal for their success this season. Freshman Mike Miles and junior RJ Nembhard are averaging a combined 31.5 points per game this season, according to TCU Athletics.
Providing a presence downlow for the fourth straight year is forward Kevin Samuel. The 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, according to TCU Athletics.
The Red Raider defense will look to capitalize on a TCU team that places dead last in the Big 12 in turnover margin, according to the conference’s website.
The television broadcast and tip-off time will be announced at a later date. The game will be broadcasted via radio on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
