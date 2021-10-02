The Texas Tech football team shut out West Virginia until the Mountaineers tied the game during the third quarter. Tech retook the lead with seconds left on the clock and scored a game-winning field goal.
Tech defeated West Virginia 23-20, its first conference win on the road.
The first quarter started with a setback of injuries, including Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Brooks and Dawson Deaton.
One of Tech’s first plays of the game was a trick play where senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. attempted to throw a pass, but the Mountaineers intercepted.
The Red Raider defense kept West Virginia from scoring and gave the offense the ball.
Junior running back SaRodrick Thompson was the first to get a score on the board with a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Tech its first 7-0 lead of the game.
Tech defense continued to keep West Virginia scoreless after senior linebacker Colin Schooler sacked the Mountaineer quarterback and forced a fumble. Devin Drew recovered the ball for the Red Raiders and put more momentum on the field for the Tech offense.
At the end of the first quarter, Henry Colombi had a completed pass to Henry Teeter and put the team in the red zone. Thompson then scored on another 1-yard touchdown to further the Tech lead to 14-0.
The Red Raider defense continued to keep the Mountaineers scoreless throughout the second quarter with multiple stops.
Colombi was sacked on two separate occasions during the second quarter but was unfazed.
In the final 14 seconds before halftime, Colombi had put the Red Raiders at the 33-yard line and tried to score on 3rd-and-10. Senior kicker Jonathan Garibay kicked a field goal from that spot to end the first half with a 17-0 lead.
The Mountaineers no-score streak ended in the third quarter when a 40-yard pass put them in the red zone. From there, West Virginia scored its first touchdown of the game and trailed 14-7.
The Mountaineers did not end their scoring run there; instead, they tied the game in the third quarter with two field goals and a touchdown to make the score 17-17.
Garibay started the final quarter with a 29-yard field goal to gain a 20-17 lead for the Red Raiders.
The lead did not stay for long as the Mountaineers scored on a 28-yard field goal to tie the game 20-20 with four minutes left in the game.
With 18 seconds left in the game, Garibay scored on a 32-yard field goal attempt. The final 23-20 score allowed Tech to finish with its first Big 12 win of the season.
