The No. 8 Red Raiders defeated the unranked Oklahoma Sooners in Amarillo Tuesday night by a final score of 14-3. Tech never trailed in this one. The game will not count for or against either team’s conference record.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton got the start for the Red Raiders in this one. Heading into the contest, he had a 1-0 record, 4.79 ERA, and 1.161 WHIP on the season in 20.2 innings pitched, according to baseball-reference.
Hampton would oppose redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck in the game. Ruebeck had a 0-0 record in just 8.2 innings of work on the season heading into the game.
The Red Raider offense got to the Oklahoma starter quick. Sophomore left fielder Dru Baker, junior right fielder Easton Murrell, and freshman second baseman Jace Jung all reached in that order to start the bottom of the first.
With the bases loaded and no outs, junior catcher Braxton Fulford drove in the first run of the game while hitting into a double play.
After freshman shortstop Cal Conley drove in another run on an RBI-double, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell made it 4-0 in favor of Tech by sneaking a two-run homer just over the wall in left field.
Oklahoma’s starter was yanked from the game after the second inning. He allowed four earned runs in 2.0 innings of work.
The score would remain that until the third, when the Red Raiders doubled their lead thanks to a three home run inning.
Jung, Fulford, and Stilwell all went deep in the third inning in that order.
Tech led 8-0 heading into the fourth.
Oklahoma put two runs on the board in the top of the fourth inning.
Hampton was subsequently pulled after that inning. His final statline was 4.0 innings pitched, two earned runs allowed, two hits allowed, and three strikeouts.
Tech had their biggest offensive inning of the night in the fifth.
They would score five runs in the inning off only one hit. Jung finished off the inning with said hit, a two-run single where he got thrown out at second base.
After five, Tech led 13-2.
They tacked on another insurance run in the sixth to make it 14-2 before they turned to junior utility man Kurt Wilson out of the bullpen. It marked Wilson’s first trip to the mound of the season.
Wilson had previously been out of the Red Raider lineup with a thumb injury.
“(Wilson) immediately wanted to start throwing sides to get ready,” said coach Tadlock after the game. “And so you'd have to go back and look, you know, how long that's been, that's the first live action he's had (since his injury). He's thrown plenty (of) bullpens and his arm is in shape and he's a competitor.”
The Sooners scored another pair of runs in the eighth and ninth, but by then the deficit was far too great to overcome. They fell to Tech 14-4.
Jung had two hits, one walk, and three RBIs for Tech in the game, while Stilwell had three hits, on walk, and four RBIs.
Relievers Eli Riechmann, Hayde Key, Brandon Beckel, Josh Sanders, and Andrew Devine all tossed at least 0.1 innings of work out of the bullpen for the Red Raiders in this one.
The Red Raiders improved to 31-11 on the season, while the sooners fell to 22-21 with the loss.
These two teams will face each other again later this month in a three-game series in Lubbock.
“It's a lot of fun playing against (the Sooners),” said coach Tadlock in the postgame news conference. “Regardless, I think both teams get better when you compete against each other, level competitions. Really good. And this time of year to play a game in a midweek that you know, you get a good opponent, there's always…value in that.”
Tech will be back at home this weekend when they take on the University of Illinois at Chicago in a four-game set.
All games in that series will be streamed on ESPN+.
