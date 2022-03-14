On Tuesday, the No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team will open a mid-week two-game series against New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. The two-game series will wrap up at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders wrapped up a three-game sweep over Rice over the weekend, which concluded a five-game winning streak that included a two-game split with No. 23 Mississippi State, according to Tech Athletics.
After the series against Rice, the Red Raiders are now 14-3 on the season with a +56-run differential, according to Tech Athletics.
In Houston, the Red Raiders saw junior starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell record 15 strikeouts in six innings without allowing a hit or walk, according to Tech Athletics. Tech also saw offensive production from the whole team as they scored 20 runs in the three games.
Tech is leading the Big 12 in strikeouts with 189, according to Big 12 Sports.
If the rotation stays intact, the Red Raiders will likely start redshirt sophomore Austin Becker and redshirt freshman Jamie Hitt in the series.
Becker holds a 6.75 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP on the season, but has only made two appearances this season. Hitt, however, carries a 1.93 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and tallied four strikeouts in four innings pitched against the Bulldogs on Mar. 9, according to Tech Athletics.
According to the NCAA, Tech has scored the tenth most runs in the entirety of D1 baseball with 129. The Lobos, however, have only scored 53 runs which is 216th in the nation.
As potent as the Red Raider offense has been, freshman catcher Hudson White carries a .137 batting average into the mid-week series, according to Big 12 Sports. Sophomore outfielder Dillon Carter leads the conference in strikeouts with 28, while carrying a .200 batting average.
The Lobos are coming into the series 6-9 on the season after winning two of three games against Mountain West conference foe Fresno State over the weekend.
The Red Raiders and Lobos have made it a tradition to play each other over the last 22 seasons as the teams have met every year except the Covid-19 cancelled 2020 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is 43-22 all-time in the matchup and have won nine of 11 in the matchup, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will return the visit as the Lobos play host for a two-game set April 18th and 19th.
Tickets for the series can be purchased via the Tech Athletics website or at the box office and fans who cannot attend the game in person can watch via Big 12 Now on ESPN+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.