The No. 10 Red Raiders’ will face the Houston Baptist Huskies in a three-game series this weekend at Rip Griffin Park. Game one will mark Tech’s home opener and the Huskies’ season opener.
The Red Raiders are coming off a tough opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown where they failed to pick up their first win of the season. Tech was defeated in order by the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 2 Ole Miss, and No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Arlington tournament.
Cal Conley and Dylan Neuse are expected to lead the way for the Red Raider offense. Conley has slashed a .400/.400/.467 line through Tech’s three games so far this season and Neuse has a respectable .222/.533/.556 line himself, according to baseball-reference.
Tech’s pitching staff had the most problems in their first three games, allowing 29 runs in the series. LHP Patrick Monteverde, LHP Eli Riechman, RHP Connor Queen, and RHP Hayden Key were the only pitchers that have pitched at least one full inning for the Red Raiders thus far and have not given up a run.
Right-handed pitchers Micah Dallas and Brandon Birdsell in particular will look to rebound this week after rough first outings.
Dallas allowed 5 runs in 2.2 innings pitched during his much anticipated return to the starting rotation after spending all of 2020 working out of the bullpen. To be fair, only 2 of those runs were earned, but it still was not pretty.
Birdsell only allowed one earned run in his two thirds of an inning pitched, but it sounds better than it was. Birdsell walked in a run and had to be yanked with the bases loaded and two outs. Out of his 30 pitches thrown, only 13 of them were strikes.
Monteverde, Dallas, Birdsell and LHP Mason Montgomery will look to jump start the team this weekend as the heads of the Red Raider pitching staff.
The Red Raiders and Huskies memorably played a tightly contested football game this past fall in Tech’s home opener. Tech won that contest by a final score of 35-33 after the Huskies were unable to convert on a two-point conversion in the waning minutes of the contest.
The projected game one pitching matchup is as follows:
RHP Brandon Birdsell (TTU) vs. Tyler Zarella (HBU)
Game one will begin at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The contest will be steamed on ESPN+.
