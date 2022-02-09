The Texas Tech track and field teams return home after battling in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic last weekend to host the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center.
The meet will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday with the women’s weight throw to kick off the field events. Friday’s races will start at 5 p.m. with the women’s 60-meter Hurdles, according to Tech Athletics.
Saturday’s events will start at 10 a.m. with the women’s Shot Put, with the national anthem at 11:35 a.m. followed by the women’s 1000-meter race which will kickoff the day's running events.
In the third week's installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 25 poll, the men’s team was ranked No.3 while the women’s team was slotted at No. 7, according to Tech Athletics.
“We knew we had a top five possible team out of the men and women,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “I still believe that whole heartedly, I think we can finish really high if we can keep staying healthy and we can continue to get a few more people qualified."
Freshman Vashuan Vascianna participated in the first meet of his Red Raider career in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.
Vascianna clocked in the best qualifying round time of 7.70 seconds, followed by a 7.64 second time in the final round to take first place. His best time leads the Big 12 and sits fourth in the NCAA, according to Tech Athletics.
“I was anxious to see Vashuan run,” Kittley said. “You need to hurdle almost every week to get a rhythm and get really good at it. We haven’t been able to train him, so I think it’s so important that he walked in there and gave two big PRs for us. I think if we can get him another four or five weeks before the NCAA, he’s going to be a whole different person.”
Junior hurdler Demisha Roswell tied the school's women's record of 8.02 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles in the Red Raider Open on Jan. 21, and she'll look to surpass that figure in the Texas Tech Shootout.
Also making some noise was sophomore Ruta Lasmane and freshman Onaara Obamuwagun in the women’s Triple Jump. With 13.66-meters (44’-9.75”).
Lasmane took first overall, followed by Obamuwagun, who set a new PR mark of 13.41-meters (44’) which gave her a second-place finish, according to Tech Athletics.
“Ruta fouled five out of the six, she just got one jump off, it was the first time we got her on her full run so that’s what was good. She had COVID so now we got her back on her runway,” Kittley said. “Onaara is just learning how to jump, and same thing coming off protocol, so we got them back on the runway. So, it’s important to get their full approach down and you’re gonna see some big jumps.”
Junior Jacolby Shelton will lead off the men’s 200-meter dash for the second time this season. In his first appearance in this event this season, he placed third overall with a time of 20.70 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Kittley said Shelton will not run the 60-meter this week so he can rest up for the conference meet.
Sophomore Terrence Jones Jr. who will join Shelton in participating in the 200-meter for the first time this season. Jones was the second leg of the 4x400-meter race at the Corky Classic where Tech finished fourth with a time of 3;15.85, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.