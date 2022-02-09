Demisha Roswell, a junior from from Kingston, Jamaica jumps the hurdles the second heat of 60m at the Texas Tech Open and Multis at the Sport Performance Center on January 28, 2022.

In the meet before, Roswell tied the school's women's record of 8.06 seconds in the 60m. In the Texas Tech shootout — the first meet at home since — she'll look to beat that mark.