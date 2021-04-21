The No. 5 Red Raiders, who currently boast a 26-8 record, have continued to thrive as of late in the midst of injury concerns to both the pitching staff and the team’s position players.
After losing sophomore and junior pitchers Hunter Dobbins and Jacob Brustoski for the year in the preseason, the weekend rotation received another big blow last weekend as sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell was ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season with a rotator cuff injury.
Birdsell had been working as the Red Raiders’ No. 1 weekend starter when he went down. He had a 4-1 record, 3.06 ERA, 1.019 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Furthermore, junior outfielder Dylan Neuse was also ruled out for the rest of the season this past week with a back injury. Neuse, the Big 12’s preseason player of the year, had been an everyday starter for Tech as their leadoff hitter and center fielder.
He had been slashing a .281/.440/.427 line to go along with his one home run and 16 RBIs when he went down.
Junior utility man Kurt Wilson also will miss significant time of his own with a broken thumb. Wilson had been doing it all for Tech this season, making 13 starts each at third base and right field and five starts in left.
Wilson also had two home runs and 11 RBIs for Tech this year while batting .261. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.
“I trust the guys behind me no matter what,” sophomore RHP Micah Dallas said on the changing defensive group. “I trust, you know, everybody the same. You know, we’re a tight knit group, and we kind of just lean on each other, so I have full confidence in them.”.
With these blows to the outfield, junior and freshman outfielders Easton Murrell and Dillon Carter have stepped up and become everyday starters in right and center field.
Murrell has even been batting leadoff in place of Neuse.
The lone constant in the outfield has been sophomore Dru Baker in left field, who recently returned to the field after missing a few games with a lower body injury.
Baker, freshman second baseman Jace Jung, and freshman shortstop Cal Conley have continued to headline the explosive Red Raider offense without Neuse and Wilson.
Baker and Jung are the team’s one and two leaders in batting average, batting .405 and .386 percent, respectively.
Jung also leads the team in home runs with 15 and RBIs with 50. He has even homered three different times in one contest twice this year already. His dominant play even resulted in him being a midseason addition to the Bragan Slugger Award Watch List.
This national award is given out yearly with each player’s performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity all taken into account.
Prior to Jung’s addition to the watch list, Neuse was the only player from Tech on it.
Jace’s brother, former Red Raider Josh Jung, won the award in 2019, the same year he was selected eighth overall in the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.
The year Josh won the award he batted .343 percent with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 64 games. This year, Jace has batted .386 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 34 games so far.
Jung and Conley are the only two Red Raiders to have suited up for all of Tech’s 34 games so far this season.
Conley is tied for second on the team in home runs with seven and is in sole possession of second in RBIs with 34.
He was named The College Baseball Foundation Shortstop of the Week this week after going 8-20 from the plate and homering from each side of the plate in one game in Tech’s series versus West Virginia.
On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore pitchers Micah Dallas and Mason Montgomery were thrust back into weekend starter roles after the loss of Birdsell.
Before April, Dallas had not started a weekend game since the team’s opening weekend when they were swept in Arlington.
Since then, he had been operating as a swiss army knife for head coach Tim Tadlock’s squad, starting and relieving whenever need be. He currently has 1-2 record, one save, a 3.66 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts in 32.0 innings pitched.
“I definitely prefer, you know, the start,” Dallas said earlier in the season. “The high leverage situations, I live for that. I feel like there’s no one...else in the world that, you know, our team would rather have up there when I’m up there in a high leverage situation...that may not be the case but that’s what my mentality is”.
That being said, Dallas did allow six runs in 4.0 innings pitched against TCU in the first weekend start of the month against TCU and allowed four runs in 5.1 innings of work this past weekend against West Virginia.
Tech lost both of those games, but Dallas only received the decision in the former.
Montgomery, on the other hand, was bumped from the weekend rotation briefly after a couple of rough starts but has since bounced back nicely.
He was even named both the Big 12 and The College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Week this week for his efforts against West Virginia. In that game, he struck out 12 batters in 6.2 innings of one-run work.
The Red Raiders have currently won five of their last six contests and will play next this weekend when they face the Baylor Bears in a three-game set.
Tech was scheduled to play a midweek game against Oklahoma this past Tuesday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather in Amarillo.
This series will be an important one in the Big 12 standings. At 7-5, the Red Raiders are currently third in the conference. Baylor is tied with West Virginia for fifth at 5-7.
They are a full three games back on Texas and TCU, who are both 10-2, so they will need to show out at home this weekend to stay firmly in the race.
All Tech versus Baylor games will be streamed on ESPN+.
