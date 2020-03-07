The Texas Tech softball team recorded a walk off win against the Marist College Red Foxes, 2-1, on Saturday, March 7, at Rocky Johnson Field, as part of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
The win moved the Red Raiders to 13-9 on the season and a perfect 3-0 to start the Classic.
Senior Missy Zoch threw seven innings with five hits, five strikeouts and gave up the tying run at the plate. Junior Erin Edmoundson closed out the game and received the win in the ninth.
In the first inning, Zoch gave up two hits to put runners on first and second. A fly out and ground out added two outs as she walked a batter to load the bases. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton limited the damage with a catch in right field. The Red Raiders gained one hit in the bottom but left runners stranded.
Right hander Zoch sandwiched two strikeouts between a ground out to bring up Tech’s offense in the second. Marist’s defense made quick work for a one, two, three inning. The top half of the third saw two Marist players on base, but a double play to first and home ended it with a 0-0 score.
In the fourth inning, senior Shelby Henderson walked to first and sophomore pinch runner Miranda Padilla advanced to second on a passed ball. Yvonne Whaley brought Padilla home with an RBI double but was caught stealing third to end the inning with Tech leading 1-0.
A lead-off hit by pitch plated a runner on first for Marist. A couple of ground outs and a pop up left the runner on base in the fourth. The Red Foxes shut the door on Tech’s defense for another three up, three down inning. The fifth ended with no one left on base and no runs for both teams.
Zoch continued to deal as she shut down the Foxes offense with a strikeout. For the second consecutive time Marist College returned Tech’s batters to the dugout.
Marist College fought back in the seventh to add two runners on first and second and a single to left center scoring junior Caroline Baratta to tie the game 1-1. Zoch gave up a lead off hit in the eight and was relieved by junior lefty Erin Edmoundson. The pitcher came in to get the first out throwing to Henderson at first. She struck out a batter and induced a ground out.
Burton bunted in the ninth to reach first and Whaley’s double to left field walked off the game. Edmoundson was credited with the win for Tech.
Up next, Tech softball will face Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rocky Johnson Field.
