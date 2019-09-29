The No. 25 Texas Tech soccer team tied their second Big 12 opponent, The University of Oklahoma 1-1, the first tied match of the season.
Seven minutes into the first half, junior midfielder Jordie Harr attempted the first shot of the game, but it was too wide to reach the net.
Six mutes later, junior forward Kirsten Davis tried to score, but it was blocked by the Sooners' goalkeeper.
Davis second shot of the match during the 21st minute was too high.
The Sooners shot twice on goal merely seconds apart, but freshman goalkeeper Madison White saved both, keeping Oklahoma off the scoreboard with 21 minutes left in the first half.
This is White’s second starting match after a victory her last match against OSU.
Oklahoma attempted their third shot of the match during the 36th minute but freshman defender Macy Schulz threw her body in front of the ball to stop it from going near the Red Raiders net.
A yellow card was given to an Oklahoma player during the 41st minute but the Red Raiders are unable to take advantage. Tech went into halftime tied 0-0 against the Sooners but lead in shots 6-4.
With 38 minutes left in the second half, freshman defender Hannah Anderson shot, but it was caught by the Oklahoma goalkeeper.
Davis put the Red Raiders on the scoreboard 1-0 with 33 minutes left in the match and scored the first goal of the game. This is Davis’ 11th goal of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
“We had a lot of opportunities to score and I feel like we just had to get one in and try to hold them off the entire game,” Davis said.
After 15 minutes of back and forth play, senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt kicked a shot, but it hit the crossbar keeping Tech 1-0.
With six minutes left in the match, Oklahoma tied the score with their first goal of the game. It went past White for the second goal she allowed in her career, according to Tech Athletics.
With one minute left in the match, neither teams scored making Tech go into golden goal soccer for the first time in the season, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s hard to be in a double overtime on a Sunday with a 20 miles per hour wind so we are disappointed for sure,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Hope it doesn’t cost us at the end of this race in the Big 12 but certainly glad we responded the way we did, through adversity.”
During the more than half of the first ten-minute period, Tech held possession. With one minute left Davis tried to score, but it got caught by the Sooner goalkeeper.
In the last period of overtime, Davis tried to score twice but both got saved, keeping the Red Raiders from scoring.
“I am still glad we were able to score and now we know what it feels like to go into overtime and how much of the grind the Big 12 is going to be so moving forward we have that under our belt and know what we have to do moving forward to get a win,” Davis said.
Tech is now 9-1-1 for the season with this as their first tied game.
The Red Raiders will travel to Iowa for their first Big 12 match away from Lubbock at 7 p.m. Thursday against Iowa State.
