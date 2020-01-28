Ahead of the 2020 season, Texas Tech softball earned Top 25 rankings in preseason polls by USA Today/NFCA, ESPN USA Softball and Softball America on Tuesday.
USA Today/NFCA and Softball America ranked the Red Raiders No. 18, while USA Softball ranked the team No. 19 overall, according to a Tech Athletics news release. This marks the first time in program history the Red Raiders received a trio of preseason rankings.
Head coach Adrian Gregory is back for her sixth season of coaching. Her reign has accumulated 210 home runs and 289 stolen bases within four seasons, according to the release. Gregory retained a majority of last year’s players keeping the entire outfield intact and strong infielders. Seven freshmen and two transfers will complete the team.
The 2019 team started the season with a 13-game win streak over ranked teams including No. 13 Arizona State, No. 17 Oregon and more. The Red Raiders went 42-16 to earn a tie for a second-highest win total in program history, according to the release. Gregory’s 2019 campaign led Tech to its first NCAA Regional Tournament since 2012.
This season will have 16 home games at Rocky Johnson Field and 23 games against postseason teams in 2019, according to the release. The Red Raiders will face 16 softball programs who reached the NCAA Tournament and/or Women’s College World Series.
The season will kick off on Feb. 7 in New Orleans against Houston Baptist University. The first home contest is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Rocky Johnson Field versus Kent State.
