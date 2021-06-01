The No. 8 seed Red Raiders baseball team will face the Army Black Knights when they begin play in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championships 11 a.m. at home on Friday.
Tech is entering their first regional game as a No. 1 regional seed, so they will host No. 4 seed Army.
The seeding for Tech and the rest of the 64-team bracket was announced Monday during the 2021 College Baseball Tournament Selection Show.
Army has a 28-23 overall record this season through 51 games and has a 13-10 record in Patriot League play.
The UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels will also be in the Red Raiders’ regional bracket as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
The Red Raiders are heading into this tournament after an appearance in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City where they went 1-2, according to Tech Athletics.
After heading into that tournament as a No. 3 seed, they opened play with an 11-4 victory over the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears. That would be the team’s one and only win, however, as they went on to lose 7-2 to both No. 2 seed TCU and No. 7 seed Kansas State.
“It's definitely a humbling game, and baseball tends to do that to you. And if there's a time of year where we want to be helpful, they would be this week, and we know we're still evolving as a baseball team,” said Head Coach Tim Tadlock said following the team’s exit.
Left-handed sophomore pitcher Mason Montgomery was the starting pitcher during the Red Raiders victory.
Montgomery tossed 5.0 scoreless innings against them, allowing just two hits, and striking out 11 batters. His 11 strikeouts were only one away from his career-high of 12.
Montgomery’s playoff performance lowered his season ERA to 3.99 on ERA. His WHIP stands at 1.176 and he has a 4-3 record heading into regionals.
The starting pitchers have yet to be announced for the upcoming tournament.
Senior pitcher Patrick Monteverde. in his first season in the Big 12, Monteverde has earned a 3.61 ERA and 6-3 win-loss record in his 14 starts on the year.
He started the year, allowing just three earned runs in his first six starts. None of those starts lasted less than 4.0 innings, including one scoreless outing against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Monteverde faced off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament, and he gave up two earned runs in 6.0 innings of work. He gave up two more unearned runs in the game and went on to receive the loss in the contest, but he received no run support in his start.
The other option for Tech would be right-handed sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas.
With Dallas, the term “pitcher” is used in the broadest possible sense, as he pitched in just about every possible situation this season for the Red Raiders.
He opened the year as a weekend starter, was moved to a weekday starter, worked as a long receiver, a closer, and then came full circle back to a weekend starter role in his 14 appearances on the year.
His final return to the weekend rotation came after an injury to fellow right-handed sophomore starter Brandon Birdsell. After Birdsell went down for the remainder of the season with a rotator-cuff injury, Dallas slipped seamlessly into his role.
Dallas has had some excellent outings in the last month, including one in a big win against the No. 3 seeded Texas Longhorns where he allowed just three earned runs in 7.0 innings of work.
In the Big 12 Championship Tournament, Dallas allowed six earned runs off four hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings of work. That game was Tech’s last of the tournament.
Montgomery, Monteverde, and Dallas will make up the Red Raiders weekend rotation. That being said, right-handed pitchers Chase Hampton and Ryan Sublette will both be key cogs in Tech’s playoff push as well.
Hampton has been working primarily as the team’s No. 4 starter and has excelled in both of his last two appearances.
Against Kansas in the team’s regular season finale, Hampton tossed 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three base runners all game and striking out seven batters.
His latest appearance was in relief during Tech’s final Big 12 Tournament game against Kansas State. In that game he threw two scoreless innings and allowed no baserunners.
He could be used either as a reliever, or as the team’s fourth starter this upcoming week. It will all depend on how well the rest of the team is playing.
Sublette, on the other hand, has worked all season for this Red Raider team as just a long reliever. He finished tied with Monteverde for the team lead with six wins on the year, and currently sports a 2.43 ERA.
In his last appearance, he allowed zero runs in 2.1 innings of work in relief of Dallas against the Wildcats.
As far as the offense goes, they will be looking to rebound from a lackluster performance in their final day of the Big 12 Tournament. They only scored four runs combined in each of their final two games.
The face of the team’s offense, freshman second baseman Jace Jung, particularly struggled this past week. He went 0-12 with two walks in the three games the Red Raiders played in the tournament.
On the final day of the tournament, Jung failed to reach base a single time. It was the first time all season that he has failed to do so, snapping a 50-game streak of reaching safely.
“We'll address it as we go,” said Coach Tadlock on Jung’s recent struggles.
“He's dealing probably with some expectations he's never dealt with, you know, some awards he's never dealt with and...there definitely comes a time where he's got to get back to playing baseball, not trying to be something you're not”.
Jung was named as the Big 12 Player of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team before the tournament began, according to Tech Athletics.
Besides Jung, fellow freshman middle infielder Cal Conley and sophomore left fielder Dru Baker were also named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
In game one in particular against the Baylor Bears, Baker went 4-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jung, Conley, and Baker will look to jumpstart the Red Raider offense going forward.
The Red Raiders game against Army is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
