On Tuesday, No. 18 Texas Tech defeated the unranked Kansas State Wildcats by a final score of 82-71.
“Whenever we play K-State, I don’t care what the records are, what time the game is, or where the game is, we know we’re gonna have to play well to win, and that was the case tonight,” head coach Chris Beard said post-game.
Before the game had even tipped off, there was surprising news out of the Red Raider locker room that Sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer, was to be kept out of the starting lineup for Tech. It was his first appearance off the bench in his collegiate career.
Tech began the contest with a starting lineup of Mac McClung, Kyler Edwards, Kevin McCullar, Micah Peavy, and Marcus Santos-Silva.
The Red Raiders went into the contest as 16-point favorites.
Tech was slow out of the gate in this one, and Kansas State took a 17-11 advantage early.
Tech missed all of their first four attempts from behind the arc and went on to finish the half a measly two for ten from that range as a team.
After their slow start, however, Tech began to find success defensively running a full court press against the Wildcats. And like it always does, the defense led to offense, and the Red Raiders surged to a 36-31 halftime lead that was capped off by a ridiculous midrange jumper by Terrence Shannon Jr. fading away to his left side while being draped by a defender to beat the buzzer.
Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva had 11 first-half points in the half, a team-high.
This was already a good sign for Tech, as they to that point were 8-0 on the season when leading at the half.
The second half was almost the polar opposite of the first for the Red Raiders as they came out of the locker room and put on a show.
To start the second half, Tech was playing tight defense, running their offense, and knocking down shots in perfect harmony. This play nearly tripled their lead, as they suddenly found themselves up 58-44 on the visiting Wildcats with just 11:17 to play.
The big spark of the game for the Red Raiders was Terrence Shannon Jr., the man who was shockingly left out of the starting lineup a few hours prior. Shannon scored 16 second-half points, dominated the boards, and was a near-perfect 9/10 from the charity strike.
Kansas State put up a valiant effort to bring the score within single digits in the waning minutes of the contest, but they could not string together enough stops down the stretch to defeat the Red Raiders and were inevitably defeated by a final score of 82-71.
For Tech, the story of the game was no doubt Terrence Shannon Jr. who in the end tallied 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals off the bench while going 5/9 from the field and 11/12 from the free-throw line in the win. Marcus Santos-Silva also contributed greatly with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals of his own. Lastly, for Tech, Mac McClung had 16 points, 4 rebounds, and was the only Red Raider to hit multiple three-pointers in the game.
Kansas State guards Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack led the Wildcat offense with 17 points each, 8 combined assists, and a steal each. Guard Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford were the only other Wildcats that scored in double figures with 10 points each.
Kansas State’s record falls to 5-7 overall, 1-3 in the conference.
Tech’s record improves to 9-3 overall, 2-2 in the conference.
The Red Raiders will be on the road in Ames this Saturday to take on the unranked Iowa State Cyclones.
