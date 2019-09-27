After being ranked No. 18 in the preseason poll, the Texas Tech men’s golf team was ranked No. 6 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll on Friday.
In the last two tournaments, the Red Raiders have won both The Carmel Cup and the Inverness Invitational, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Senior Sandy and junior Andy Lopez have won the individual championships in each of the tournaments.
The team shot a 16-under at The Carmel Cup while Scott shot a 7-under for the individual championship on Sept. 1, according to the release. Tech also won the Inverness Invitational by shooting a 12-under-par while Lopez won the individual championship shooting a 2-under-par.
Arizona State is ranked in the No. 1 spot while Georgia Tech is ranked No. 2, according to the release. Baylor, Wake Forest and Pepperdine are also ranked ahead of the Red Raiders in the rankings while Duke, Washington, Oklahoma and Texas trail Tech.
The team will travel to Houston on Oct. 11 for Big 12 Match Play.
