The Texas Tech men’s basketball team was ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll on Monday.
The Red Raiders are coming off their 2019 season where the team won the Big 12 regular-season championship and made its deepest postseason run in program history, making it to the NCAA National Championship Final, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Last year’s team was not ranked in the preseason but ranked No. 9 in the last AP Top 25 Poll.
Three Red Raiders returned for the 2019-20 season after last season, including junior Davide Moretti, as well as sophomores Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson, according to Tech Athletics. Along with the trio of returners, Tech’s team consists of 10 newcomers including graduate transfers TJ Holyfield and Chris Clarke. Among the new players is freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey, who is the only five-star recruit in program history.
As Tech was ranked No. 13 in the poll, Michigan State topped the poll at No. 1, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, Michigan State posted a 32-7 overall record and made it to the Final Four semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans’ season came to an end after Tech defeated them 61-51 to advance to the National Championship Final.
Tech was the second-highest ranked teams of those in the Big 12 Conference as Kansas earned a No. 3 ranking, according to Sports Illustrated. The only other team in the Big 12 to be ranked in the top-35 was Baylor with a No. 16 ranking. Tech was the highest-ranked university in the state of Texas.
The Red Raiders will open their season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Eastern Illinois at the United Supermarkets Arena. The team will then follow with another 7 p.m. tipoff time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raiders face Bethune-Cookman on Nov.9.
