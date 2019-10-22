The Texas Tech men’s golf program is sitting in a tie for second place on the second day of the Tavistock Collegiate Collegiate Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
The Red Raiders trail Central Florida, who is 21-under while Tech is sitting at 4-under, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Vanderbilt is tied with Tech going into the final day while LSU and California are 2-under.
Senior Sandy Scott shot a 66 on Monday and is in second place - one stroke behind California’s Finigan Tilly, who is in first place, according to the release. Scott is 6-under-par after shooting eight birdies and he leads the tournament with 13 birdies.
Redshirt junior Kyle Hogan is 3-under-par after shooting 10 birdies in the tournament, according to the release. Junior Andy Lopez is at 3-over and is tied in 34th with fellow Red Raider freshman Ludvig Aberg who also is shooting a 3-over. Freshman Garrett Martin shot a 73 and is 4-over after Monday’s play.
The Red Raiders have finished first in each of the tournaments they have participated in this fall, according to the release. The Tavistock Collegiate Invitational is the last tournament on the fall schedule. The team will start the spring season on Feb. 6 at the Amer Ari in Kona, Hawaii.
Tech is ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek Collegiate Rankings with a 68.47 rating, No. 2 in the Golfstat ratings and No. 4 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, according to the release. The team will compete in the final day of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.
