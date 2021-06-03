The No. 8 seeded Red Raiders will host the Army Black Nights Friday at 11 a.m. in each team’s first game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championships.
Their game will mark the start of this year’s Lubbock Regional. This is the fifth consecutive year in which Tech will host the first round of the playoffs.
Tech and Army represent the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds in their section of the Regional round.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton will start game one for the Red Raiders. Hampton has not allowed a run in either of his last two outings, according to Tech Athletics.
One of those outings included a 6.0 inning, six strikeout effort against the Kansas Jayhawks in the regular season finale.
The Red Raiders are heading into this matchup having finished with a 36-15 record overall in the regular season, according to Tech Athletics. The Black Nights finished with a 28-13 record.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Red Raiders went 1-2 and was eliminated on their second day of play.
The Black Knights won both of their two three-game sets last week to clinch a Patriot League Tournament victory. They are 4-2 in their last six games.
The winner of Friday’s game will go on to face the winner of the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins vs. No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels game. That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Lubbock.
Student tickets for this weekend’s games have already sold out, per a release from Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.