Saturday’s game between Texas Tech and Kansas will take place at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. It will be the last home football game of the year for Tech.
In suit, Tech will honor 17 senior student-athletes before the game. The list of seniors is as follows:
Zach Adams
Josh Burger
Seth Collins
DaMarcus Fields
Eli Howard
Ja'Marcus Ingram
Riko Jeffers
Connor Killian
Travis Koontz
Thomas Leggett
McLane Mannix
Zech McPhearson
Eric Monroe
Jacob Morgenstern
Colin Schooler
T.J. Vasher
Cody Waddell
Tech will also have a different look on the sideline, as head coach Matt Wells will not be present due to back-to-back positive COVID-19 test results. In his absence, defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will assume the on-field, head coaching position.
The 2020 Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas has had a rough year on the football field so far, as they have yet to win a game in either conference play (0-7) or overall (0-8). Their last three opponents have all scored over 50 points on them, including a 62-point loss against Oklahoma earlier in the month.
The Jayhawks rank last in the conference in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and are one spot above Tech in total defense, according to Big 12 sports.
Out of the backfield, Kansas’ main weapon is Velton Gardner, who has 325 rushing yards on the season. Under center, Jalon Daniels bolsters the Jayhawks’ passing game.
This season for Kansas could be seen as another rebuilding year, with the Jayhawks playing 26 true freshmen throughout the year, which is more than any other team in the country, according to KU Athletics.
The 2020 Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders have had a rollercoaster ride all season long, especially in terms of depth. From receivers, to special teams units and most importantly, at quarterback. Tech, for a variety of reasons, has yet to put together a consistent formula on the year.
Coming into the game against Kansas, Tech has a 2-6 conference record and a 3-6 overall record.
However, there are flashes of excellence within this Tech football team.
Out wide, the Red Raiders have established a consistent No. 1 receiving option in sophomore Erik Ezukanma. Against Oklahoma State, the sophomore notched seven passes for a career-high 183 yards, according to Tech Athletics. His efforts on the season have him ranked second in the Big 12 in receiving yards.
At the quarterback position, Tech has swapped between junior Henry Colombi and sophomore Alan Bowman throughout the year. Last game, however, Bowman started as Colombi was listed as injured.
Heading into the game, though, head coach Matt Wells said both quarterbacks would be seeing playing time; as of now, there is no update on Colombi, but to see both quarterbacks on Saturday would not be a shock.
The Red Raiders as a unit are looking for their first winning season at home. If they prevail on Saturday, it would be the first time Tech football has garnered a winning calendar since 2015, according to Tech Athletics.
Inside the Series
The game between Tech and Kansas on Saturday will mark the 22nd meeting between the two teams, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders lead the series with 19 wins to Kansas’ two.
Tech will look to keep their 12-game winning streak alive on Saturday.
Media
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on FS2 with Guy Haberman and Charles Arbuckle on the call. The game can also be streamed using the FOX Sports app.
Listeners can also tune in on the radio through Double T 97.3.
