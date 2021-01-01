The No. 13 Red Raiders will look to extend their win streak to three games on Saturday at home against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
This will be Tech’s third conference game of the season, having split their prior two such games with a loss against No. 5 Kansas and a win against unranked Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders have put together an 8-2 record overall this season through ten games in large part because of their defense, which currently ranks second in the nation. They have limited opponents to a mere 53.7 points per game, and have held eight out of 10 opponents under 60 points.
Offensively, Mac McClung and Terrence Shannon Jr. will lead the way for Tech, averaging 14.4 and 13.0 points per game thus far respectively.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin McCullar, who missed the first nine games of the season for the Red Raiders due to injury, will add to the versatility and discipline of this already stout defense with his return. McCullar put up 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 12 minutes of play in his season debut against Incarnate World this past Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will be looking to contain the inevitable top pick of the next NBA Draft in Cade Cunningham. Cunningham, a 6’8" point guard, has lit the NCAA on fire in his first month of play, averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists through eight games.
Oklahoma State is looking to snap a two game losing streak, having lost by three points to Texas on Sunday and by one point to TCU the Wednesday prior.
The Cowboys are sporting a 6-2 record thus far, going 0-2 in conference play.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+, as well as being broadcasted locally on Double T 97.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.