It began for the Texas Tech football program on April 7 of this year, when the team had its annual Pro Day workouts.
The Pro Day event is entirely circulated around college athletes showcasing their abilities to NFL scouts. In fact, according to Tech Athletics, there were 21 NFL franchises represented at the Red Raiders’ Pro Day in Lubbock.
The day consists of timed drills and workouts including the 40-yard dash, the 20-yard shuttle, vertical tests, and weight lifting.
Five current members of the Tech football roster showcased their abilities, and the same five will look to get their names called on Thursday night.
The senior group of offensive lineman Jack Anderson, defensive lineman Eli Howard, wide receiver T.J. Vasher and the defensive back tandem of Thomas Leggett and Zech McPhearson.
The duo representing Tech’s secondary stood out with their athleticism. For McPhearson, a 40.5-inch vertical and a 4.48 40-yard dash raised his draft stock; for Leggett a 4.55 was his most standout time of the day.
For Howard and Anderson, strength was their calling card. The two lineman got up to the high twenties on bench, with Howard pumping out 28 reps and Anderson completing 27.
For Vasher, it was his vertical leap.
As a player that already stands out with the foundation of a six-foot-six frame, Vasher proved his athleticism was not far behind, posting a 37-inch vertical on pro day.
Draft Projections
T.J. Vasher:
The Red Raider wideout, on average, has the lowest projected NFL mock draft selection of any of his Tech football counterparts. Most mock drafts have Vasher going 4th round, and perhaps falling to the 5th round.
The Wichita Falls, native, joined the Red Raider football program in 2016. Since, he has scattered his name across Tech’s record books.
However, Vasher was sidelined for a few games in the 2020 season, starting in only two, according to Tech Athletics. However, he caught 19 passes for 227 yards in his limited time, he also had two touchdowns.
This was enough to imprint his name in Tech’s record books as a top-10 touchdown reception player, according to Tech Athletics, he had 19 to wrap up his career in Lubbock.
Jack Anderson:
Another seasoned Tech veteran testing the professional waters is Anderson, who has been in Lubbock for four years. But what stands out is his immediate impact. As a mere freshman, Anderson started all 13 games for Tech, and earned All-American honors the same year by ESPN and USA Today.
Fast forward to his last year in Lubbock, Anderson closed his Tech football stint with 38 total starts, a team high, according to Tech Athletics. All of his starts were at right guard.
Hailing from Frisco, Texas, the six-foot-five, 315-pound lineman was elected team captain before his last season at Tech.
He lived up to the naming, garnering All-Big 12 first team honors by a plethora of sources including the Associated Press and coaches from across the conference.
However, Anderson did struggle with an injury his junior year, starting in only three games before a shoulder injury resulted in him being sidelined for the remainder of the year. Up to that point, Anderson had a streak of 26 starts in-a-row, according to Tech Athletics.
But he bounced back to play every game on the schedule the next year, and in standout fashion.
Despite having eligibility left, Anderson made the decision to forego a return to Tech, and enter into the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.
Anderson could land at numerous spots in the draft, and mock draft sites have echoed that.
According to Profootballnetwork, Anderson could fall anywhere from round four to six as an early-to-mid day three selection. However, teams desperate for a solif lineman could pick him up much sooner.
Zech McPhearson:
On to defense; Tech’s defensive anchor in the secondary resided in McPhearson, who was voted a team captain before the 2020 season.
He rose to the occasion, as well, ranking among the top players in the Big 12 and country in interceptions and takeaways created, according to Tech Athletics.
He started nine games at cornerback for the Red Raiders, and played in all 10.
But his track record speaks for itself – McPhearson is durable. In his two years as a Red Raider, he started 21 of his 22 total games.
Despite leading the team in interceptions and fumble recoveries, with four and two, respectively, according to Tech Athletics. McPhearson also ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 53.
And his performances also landed him among some solid company, becoming only the second Tech football player in two decades to garner four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a season since J.J. Gaines in 2015.
The All-Big 12 first team honoree and third team All-American is highly touted for his athleticism.
According to NFL.com, McPhearson has a 5.99 player grade, which means he is on the cusp of being a trait-based prospect who could move on to be a solid backup or even started throughout his career, the website says.
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein has McPhearson at a round 5 draft projection.
Eli Howard:
The lone defensive lineman testing the NFL Draft waters for Tech football is Howard, a six-foot-three, 277-pound senior out of San Angelo.
Howard had a shortened senior season in 2020, only playing in six games for Tech due to injuries. However, his impact in those games left a mark for the Red Raiders.
16 tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks were the highlights of his six-game span, according to Tech Athletics. But his experience spanned much further than just his limited senior year. In fact, Howard began his college football tenure over six years ago at North Texas before transferring to Tech in 2017.
His four-year tenure as a Red Raider went down in history, becoming the ninth all-time sack leader in program history with 16.5 sacks, according to Tech Athletics. He passed Brandon Sharpe and Pete Robertson for the honors.
Despite declaring for the draft, many mock draft sites have Howard as a very late pick or even undrafted.
According to Nflmockdraftdatabase, Howard has a 448th overall rank, and is prokected to be an undrafted free agent.
The Dallas News Sports section has Howard as a 7th round pick or as an undrafted free agent.
Thomas Leggett:
Leggett has a solid 2020 season for the Red Raiders, finishing sixth on the team in tackles with 39 solo for the season. He was one of the Red Raiders’ best open field tacklers in his senior season.
At the safety position, Leggett started in nine games, according to Tech Athletics. He attacked in spurts, registering two more tackles in eight games and five or more tackles in six separate games.
Leggett had quite the journey and rise to becoming an active player for the Red Raiders. What began at Allan Hancock Community College as a freshman in 2016 developed into a redshirt season in Lubbock, where he was just a scout team member.
His biggest jump came in 2018, when he played in all 12 games for Tech.
Three years later, the six-foot, Navarre, FLA, native, will forego another year of eligibility at Tech for a chance to hear his name called at the NFL Draft.
In regard to mock drafts, though, Leggett’s name is relatively quiet. Dallas News Sports has him as undrafted along with nflmockdraftdatabase.
2021 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is a multi-day event, beginning at 8 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29 and spanning until 11:30 p.m. (ET), according to NBC Sports. On Friday, the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will begin at 7 p.m. (ET); the final day, Saturday, will begin at noon (ET).
All seven rounds will be broadcast by ESPN, ABC and NFL Network; streaming is also available on the ESPN and NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, fuboTV and Youtube TV.
Several locations across Cleveland, Ohio, will lay host to the draft, including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year’s draft will be a return to somewhat normalcy after last year’s draft was remote due to COVID-19.
The Red Raiders have had a player selected in the draft in all of the last five years, according to Football-reference, and they have had a player go in the first round in two of the last four in Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jordyn Brooks (Seattle Seahawks).
The Tech football program will look to build on a total of 164 total draftees in this year’s NFL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.