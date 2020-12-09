As Texas Tech enters the final stretch of their non-conference schedule, they are set to face off against an undefeated Abilene Christian team that has gotten a serious facelift in recent years.
Since rejoining the NCAA’s Division I in 2013, the Wildcats have gone 110-109 overall. Head coach Joe Golding has seen his greatest successes come in the past two seasons, where his team has a record of 47-18 including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019.
“A combination between a great coaching staff and good players is what’s made ACU undefeated at this point,” Tech head coach Chris Beard said during a media availability on Tuesday.
The Wildcats make their living on the defensive end of the floor, allowing just 94.2 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.com.
ACU has also held opponents to just 21.5 percent shooting from deep so far, the 17th lowest in the nation. The Wildcats also have the sixth-most steals in college basketball and own the 14th lowest opponent scoring average, according to Sports Reference.
The Red Raiders have shown that their greatest strength this season has been their defense, as they allow the least number of points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.
Unfortunately for Tech, they may be without two of their best wing defenders for this matchup.
During Tuesday’s media availability, Chris Beard confirmed redshirt sophomore guard Kevin McCullar would miss his sixth straight game due to a rolled ankle.
Beard also said sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who suffered a rolled ankle in the Red Raiders’ last game against Grambling, would be a game-time decision.
The Red Raiders still have plenty of offense at their disposal, led by junior guard Mac McClung. McClung is currently averaging 17.2 points per game, the fifth most in the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has also seen plenty of production from junior guard Kyler Edwards, who is averaging 10.2 points and 4.0 assists per game this season, according to ESPN.
The Red Raiders are 3-0 in the all-time series against the Wildcats, according to Tech Athletics. The last time the two teams played was Dec. 15, 2018, when the Red Raiders secured a 82-48 victory thanks to 30 points from sophomore guard Jarrett Culver.
Wednesday's game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on the radio at Double T 97.3 FM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.