The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will begin its last month of fall events with a trip to North Richland Hills, Texas, for the Big 6 Fall Invitational. The event will last from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.
Six Big 12 competitors will participate: Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and the Red Raiders.
There will be three singles events which garner a pair of compass draws and one round robin. There will also be three doubles draws with matching layouts.
Tech will bring its whole roster to the event to participate in both doubles and singles events: Senior IIgiz Valiev, senior Parker Wynn , junior Fransisco Vittar, senior Justin Bloss, sophomore Reed Collier, sophomore Connor Johnson, junior Franco Ribero, junior Isaac Arevalo and junior Dimi Azoides.
Doubles play will start off the event at 9 a.m. with the duo of Valiev and Wynn at 9 a.m. in Group A Doubles, Ribero and Bloss playing at 9 a.m. alongside Johnson and Arevalo at the same time in Group B Doubles and the third Red Raider, Vittar, will team up with Allen from Texas in a 9 a.m. doubles match in group C Doubles.
Individual play will begin at 10 a.m. with Valiev and Wynn in Group A, Collier and Johnson at the same time in Group B and Vittar at 10 a.m. in Group C
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.