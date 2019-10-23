After its first loss at home this season, the Texas Tech football team is preparing to have a stronger start when the Red Raiders take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
The Red Raiders suffered a 34-24 loss to Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium in their last game as head coach Matt Wells said the team had a slow start.
“(The Red Raiders) just weren’t very detailed oriented,” Wells said. “That comes back to didn’t communicate, I thought, whatever adjustment to a formation. Weren’t real sharp and then all of a sudden, that’s the Big 12’s leading passing offense right now. They make you pay. They make you play real quick.”
Iowa State’s quarterback Brock Purdy leads the conference with 312.1 passing yards per game this season, according to the Big 12. In the seven games Purdy and the Cyclones have played this season, Iowa State has recorded 2,245 passing yards, ranking second in the conference, and averaging 320.7 passing yards per game.
Against Tech, Purdy surpassed his average, throwing 378 yards and three touchdowns in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics. Despite Purdy’s success, junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields picked off a passing for the quarterback’s fourth interception this season.
Fields’ interception was the only forced turnover for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s defense only recorded three tackles for loss as the defense did not sack Purdy once. Following the defense’s performance, defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said he felt like the Red Raiders were out of sync.
“It was honestly one of the most helpless feelings that I’ve had in a football game, and I asked the guys (Monday), and they felt the same way,” Patterson said. “I don’t know, mental block, whatever, I mean that’s coaching. We gotta figure out a way to overcome that and play more consistently from not only series-to-series, play-to-play, but also game-to-game.”
Following the loss to the Cyclones, Patterson said he noticed the defense has not played as well as it did in the first two games of the season. Patterson continued saying he thinks it is a mental issue that occurred after Oklahoma recorded 55 points on the Red Raiders.
“It all boils down to preparation and I tell them all the time, ‘The way you do anything, is the way you do everything,’” Patterson said. “And if things start to show up during the week, all of a sudden they show up on Saturday and no one’s really surprised. So, it’s just something we have to learn. You know, if you’re going to be a championship-level defense, we gotta play more consistently, we gotta prepare more consistently and just constantly be on an upward trend.”
As Tech prepares for its road test against Kansas on Saturday, Patterson said in a close game, the aggressor will most likely win. Against Iowa State, Patterson said the defense did not play with emotion and passion. Patterson takes full responsibility and is trying to help the players manage their life to have that intensity.
Another reason why the defense has not played as well as it did in the beginning of the season is injured players in the secondary, Patterson said. With several defensive backs suffering injuries, he said it is frustrating, but is not using injuries as an excuse.
“Of all the groups, that’s the most important because they perform as a unit,” Patterson said. “All of the communication, all of a sudden we got this guy who’s been playing corner, now he’s playing safety, and this guy has been at spur and now he’s back at safety, and all the things that you’ve done that week go right out of the window within the first two series of the game and it creates a little bit of chaos.”
Junior defensive back Zech McPhearson agreed with Patterson and said the worst part about the injuries is the effect on communication.
When injuries happen, guys have to move to different positions they have not played before, he said. A lot of the guys in the positions this week have only been there for a couple days. Some learned the position Thursday of game week.
“I would say that kind of effects communication, you know because those guys there are worried about getting their job right and not too worried about everybody else around them,” he said. “You can’t really blame them, it’s based on bodies, we didn’t have enough. It’s just a part of the game we have to face.”
With the defense focusing on its mental mindset and dealing with injuries in the secondary, Tech’s offense is trying to work on having a better start in games, offensive coordinator David Yost said.
Against Iowa State, Tech scored its first points of the game in the second quarter, according to Tech Athletics. The drive ended with redshirt freshman running back SaRodorick Thompson recording a six-yard rushing touchdown with 3:35 left in the first half. Thompson’s touchdown cut Iowa State’s lead 20-7.
Sophomore offensive lineman Dawson Deaton said the problem could be due to several possible issues as the Red Raiders did not score until the end of the second quarter.
“I think sometimes it comes down to getting yourself mentally and physically ready for the game,” Deaton said regarding why he thinks the offense has had slower starts this season. “I mean, sometimes it comes down to preparation, like knowing what your opponent’s going to do the first snap, just knowing the job in your head, just visualizing what you’re going to do. Sometimes it just comes down to things like that and I believe that could be some of the problem with that.”
While giving credit to Iowa State’s team, Yost said he felt like Tech’s offense beat themselves with self-inflicted errors such as dropped passes and jumping offsides. Following the loss, Yost said one of the best ways to fix the errors is through repetition.
As he spoke about self-inflicted errors, Yost mentioned that the team has a “12 percent rule.” The rule is that the offense can have no more than 12 percent of its snaps result in a sack, penalty or a drop. Against the Cyclones, the Red Raiders only had about 10 percent of their plays fall into that category.
“I mean guys care, (correcting self-inflicting errors is) important to them, they don’t want to put that on video, they don’t want to do that for the teammates and that goes a long way,” Yost said. “There’s a lot of buy-in, there’s a lot of investment from guys and you can see it.”
As Tech’s offense has struggled with starting the game strong, Yost said he scripts series throughout the game and edits the script going into the second half. He continued to say there are usually four to six plays that he expects to run on each drive. Although he plans out what plays he wants to use, Yost said certain situations have scripts, such as a third-and-long situation.
Against Iowa State, Yost said he ran 80 percent of the plays in his game plan. He then clarified of the 80 percent of plays used, only about 20 percent of what was practiced was not used against the Cyclones. Yost said the percentage was good as he has gone games using just 45 percent of the plays practiced and left feeling like practice time was wasted.
“When we put (the script) together, it’s a full staff kind of plan,” Yost said. “What we do, is we try to pick out – the main thing we focus on is the first and second drive to try and give us a first down to kind of get things going.”
Along with focusing on first downs early in the drive, Yost said he tries to plan an explosive play to give the Red Raiders about a 75 to 80 percent chance of getting inside the 25-yard line. He explained that 15-yard gain passes and 10-yard gain runs are considered explosive plays.
When in a game, Yost said the team’s goal is to have at least 20 percent of their plays to be considered explosive. Against the Cyclones, the Red Raiders’ offense had 13 percent of their explosive plays, he said.
Even though the main focus of this week’s practices has been to correct mistakes, the Red Raiders have seen improvement in their starting quarterback junior Jett Duffey, Yost said. After starting in three games this season, Yost said the experience has helped the quarterback with his football IQ.
“Experience is the best thing for a quarterback, and it’s the hardest thing to get for a guy, is to get him the experience,” Yost said. “But as you add to it, they add to their database, they spit out the answers faster and faster and you can see he’s getting more and more accustomed and more and more confident in what his role is and what he’s doing.”
With changes being implemented after a 10-point loss to Iowa State, the Red Raiders will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff time and the game will be televised on FS1 for fans who cannot attend.
