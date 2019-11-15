Following a 3-2 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday, the Texas Tech volleyball team will play West Virginia at noon on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Red Raiders and the Mountaineers have already played each other this season with Tech recorded a 3-1 win on Sept. 25 in United Supermarkets Arena, according to a Tech Athletics news release. However, the team has yet to win a match in Morgantown since 2015.
Senior Emily Hill earned her 200th career block during Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma and she has recorded double-digit kills in 26 games, according to the release. Hill also is second in the Big 12 with 4.28 kills per set and 4.76 points per set.
Junior Emerson Solano is third in the Big 12 with 4.00 digs per set while sophomore Tatum Rohme is sixth in the conference with 9.67 assists per set, according to the release. Sophomore Alex Kirby ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.63 assists and sophomore Karrington Jones is 10th with .98 blocks per set.
Junior Allison White is 19 blocks away from her 300th of her career, according to the release. She earned 121 blocks in her freshman season, 80 in her sophomore season and is at 80 blocks this season.
After playing their final game against West Virginia this season, the Red Raiders will play Iowa State in United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.