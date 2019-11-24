Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will take on Long Island at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech is 4-0 after beating Tennessee State, 72-57, on Thursday to extend the Red Raiders' non-conference home winning streak to 50, according to a Tech Athletics news release. This is the third-straight season the Red Raiders have started undefeated in their first four games and are now 80-31 under head coach Chris Beard.
Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield has shot 81.3 percent from the field this season, which ranks second in the nation, according to the release. Tech still tops the nation in assists, averaging 22 per game, according to the release. Fellow graduate transfer Chris Clarke leads Tech in assists with 6.5 per game, which places him 26th nationally.
The Sharks went 16-16 last season and are 1-4 so far this season with their only win coming against Delaware State on Monday, according to the release. Unlike the Red Raiders, the Sharks have only hosted one game and have played their other four games on the road.
The Sharks' senior guard Raiquan Clark leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game and is shooting 50.3 percent from the field, according to LIU athletics. Clark also leads the Sharks in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game.
Tech's freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey leads the team in points and rebounds for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. He has put up an average of 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. He also leads the team with nine steals and has played the second-most minutes of any other player on the team.
Returning players junior Davide Moretti and sophomore Kyler Edwards are both averaging double-digit points as well as putting up 14.3 and 10 points respectively, according to Tech Athletics. They also are a combined perfect 23-23 from the free-throw line and are second and third on the team in assists combing for 31.
The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition commemorative Final Four poster and Raising Canes will be providing free food, coupons and swag outside the student entrance, according to the press release.
