The Texas Tech football team is set to play the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders have posted a 3-4 overall record and have not won a single game on the road, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders are also coming off of their first home loss of the season after Iowa State defeated Tech 34-24 last weekend.
Kansas will host Tech as the Jayhawks post a 2-5 overall record this season, losing their last four games, according to Kansas Athletics. The Jayhawks’ most recent loss came at the hands of Texas. Kansas almost pulled off the upset with a touchdown with 1:11 left in the game, but as the time on the clock hit zero, the Longhorns nailed a 33-yard field goal to defeat the Jayhawks 50-48.
“Kansas is coming off a really big-time phenomenal effort against Texas down there in Austin Saturday. You know, after watching, I watched all three phases of the ball against Texas, and just, again, phenomenal effort,” Tech head coach Matt Wells said. “Those kids played hard. They spilled their guts. I thought they really, really played their tail off and deserved to win. They emptied the tank as some guys say.”
This season, Tech has found more success in their passing game as the Red Raiders have averaged 310.14 passing yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. Junior quarterback Jett Duffey will start his fourth game this season in the game against Kansas.
This season, Duffey has averaged 229.80 passing yards per game with a 68.55 pass completion percentage while throwing just two interceptions. Junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher leads the receiving core with 440 receiving yards this season, recording five touchdowns.
On the ground, Tech has averaged 167.4 rushing yards per game with redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson leading the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Thompson recorded 469 rushing yards this season, for a team-leading seven touchdowns. Thompson also leads the team in averaging 67 rushing yards per game.
Kansas has also recorded more yards through the air, averaging 212.1 passing yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. Carter Stanley has led the Jayhawks’ offense at quarterback, throwing for 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Leading their receivers, Andrew Parchment has recorded 505 receiving yards this season for five passing touchdowns.
The Jayhawks have averaged 173 rushing yards per game, with Pooka Williams leading the run game with 635 total rushing yards this season, according to Kansas Athletics. Along with Williams, Khalil Herbert has found success in his run game as he has averaged 96 rushing yards per game this season.
“Pooka is extremely, ultra-talented running back, and when that guy gets into the second level he’s got the ability to hit a home run every single time, as evidenced by his play a little bit Saturday night,” Wells said. “But not just Saturday night. You’ve seen it throughout this year. I know one of our defensive guys said you saw it last year. But the guy can hit a home run.”
Defensively, Tech has been more effective as the Red Raiders have only allowed an average of 451 yards per game this season, according to Tech Athletics’ game notes. The Jayhawks have allowed an average of 472.1 yards per game. In regards to points, Tech has allowed just 28.3 points per game this season while Kansas has allowed 32.6 points per game.
Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads Tech’s defense in several categories, according to Tech Athletics. Brooks leads the Red Raiders with 78 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III leads the nation with six interceptions this season, recording two interceptions against Arizona and Oklahoma State.
On Kansas’ team, Bryce Torneden leads the Jayhawks with 51 total tackles, according to Kansas Athletics. Azur Kamara leads Kansas’ defense with 3.5 sacks, while Naiee Stevens-McKenzie leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss
“You look at them on defense, the nickel, (Torneden), plays everywhere. He’s a really aggressive, active football player. I like him a lot,” Wells said. “Got a big d-line, both outside backers, (Stevens-McKenzie and Kamara), long, athletic, really long arms. Very athletic. You gotta account for those guys. (Mike) Lee is really active in the secondary.”
While Kansas has historically finished at the bottom of the conference standings, posing a 3-9 overall record last season, a 1-11 record in 2017-18 and a 2-10 record in 2016, junior linebacker Evan Rambo said the team is preparing as they would any other team.
“We have a motto of respect everyone but fear nobody,” Rambo said. “So we’re going to go in, if they would have won (against Texas), hey, let’s figure out the game plan, we still gotta stop them. If they would have lost, let’s figure out the game plan, still gotta stop them. So all we do is worry about our battles as much as we can.”
After the Red Raiders play Kansas, the team will have its second bye week of the season. After the bye week, Tech will take on West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia on Nov. 9. The Big 12 has not announced the time of the game yet.
