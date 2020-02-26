Texas Tech softball will travel to Fullerton, California on Thursday to face five teams at the Judi Garman Classic, including two ranked teams.
Tech will begin play with a double header at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Louisiana State University. The Tigers are 13-1 and coming off a perfect 5-0 week. Senior Maribeth Gorsuch received SEC and NFCA Pitcher of the Week, according to LSU Sports. Her career high strikeouts in a single game consists of 16 in seven innings. Gorsuch has thrown 25 innings with a 1.12 ERA.
A likely matchup with junior Tech pitcher Erin Edmoundson will kick off the showdown. Edmoundson recorded 12 strikeouts in six innings last weekend to improve her career high record. She has the most innings and lowest ERA with a 1.20, according to Tech Athletics.
LSU sophomore Morgan Cummins received SEC Player of the Week. The catcher had 6 RBI against Sam Houston State on Feb. 21, according to LSU Sports. Cummins’ .478 batting average does not lead the team. Freshman infielder Taylor Pleasants’ .500 batting average leads the team and comes in second for the SEC conference. The freshman is 16-for-32 at the plate with 13 walks, nine RBI and two home runs.
Ending Thursday’s doubleheader is a matchup against host Cal-State Fullerton. The Titans are 8 and 5 overall with a .360 on base percentage, according to Cal-State Fullerton Athletics. The team’s slugging percentage is .426 with a .276 batting average.
The Red Raiders are set to play BYU at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The BYU Cougars have participated in three straight California tournaments. Their record is 9-5 and senior outfielder Rylee Jensen-McFarland leads with a .357 batting average, according to BYU Athletics. The pitching staff ranges between a 1.37 ERA and 1.96.
Closing out the tournament is a pair of night games Saturday. Tech will face No. 13 Michigan at 7:00 p.m. and Grand Canyon at 10:00 p.m.
Michigan has won 10 straight games, but a trio of losses followed. The team is young, as its star players are freshmen and sophomores. Freshman Julia Jimenez leads the team with a .417 batting average and sophomore Hannah Carson is close behind, batting .364. A pair of pitchers had stellar outings last weekend and sophomore RHP Alex Storako ranks sixth in the nation for 85 strikeouts.
Grand Canyon University posts a 3-12 record with four players batting .300. Freshman Mickey Covarrubio bats .362 with 17 hits and 47 at bats. All four pitchers have an earned run average of four as junior Yessie Morrison has a 4.09 with 25.2 innings, according to GCU Athletics. Junior Ryan Denhart has the most innings, 34, and an earned run average of 4.53 with 23 strikeouts.
The Red Raiders look to break their losing streak in Fullerton, California at the Judi Garman Classic.
