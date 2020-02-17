The Texas Tech softball team began with two weeks on the road and will return home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Kent State at Rocky Johnson Field.
Clearwater, Florida hosted the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with top-ranked teams including Texas Tech. No. 17 Tech won against No. 18 South Carolina 5-1 and No. 15 Georgia 5-2. The team fell to three teams to make their record 7-3.
Kent State redshirt senior Andrea Scali has a 4-2 record with 29.1 innings pitched, according to Kent State Athletics. Her ERA for the 2020 season is 2.62 with 11 earned runs with 48 strikeouts. Scali’s 2019 season was filled with awards and on Feb. 15 against Stephen F. Austin, she recorded 10 strikeouts.
Junior Erin Edmoundson is 5-3 with 35.1 innings and 38 strikeouts with six earned runs. Her 2020 campaign will look to improve as the team continues its journey.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall has a 3-2 record with 15 innings pitched. The transfer got her first taste of elite competition the past weekend as she re-entered the game against No. 1 Washington, according to Tech Athletics. Wall has 20 strikeouts and seems to be adapting to the new team and competition.
Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton will appear in her 155 starts of her career on Tuesday, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton leads the Red Raiders with 13 hits through 10 games and second in the league.
Junior Breanna Russell is coming off a big week as she started in five games with a two-run home run in the game against South Carolina, according to Tech Athletics. Russell’s batting average is .333 after the weekend in Clearwater with 4 RBI.
Tech softball returns to Rocky Johnson Field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Kent State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.