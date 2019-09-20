After beating two opponents at the Cougar Classic, the Texas Tech soccer team will travel to Tampa Bay, Florida for the last nonconference match this season against No. 22 University of South Florida.
The Red Raiders have posted a 7-1 overall record this season, winning six straight games before facing USF, according to Tech Athletics.
“By far this the toughest game on our nonconference schedule,” head coach Tom Stone said. “This is a team that can beat anybody, they can play with anybody, they go deep in the NCAA tournament.”
With an overall 5-1 record for the team, Stone said the Red Raiders played USF three years ago and won that game, but he considers this a rematch despite the new players on their team.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis leads the Big 12 in four offensive categories and has recorded nine goals in eight games, according to Tech Athletics.
“We’re really excited to play a team that is ranked and really high and I think it's going to show us what we have coming for us in the Big 12,” said Davis. “Our team just comes out and fights and right from kickoff we are ready to go and try to score that way the rest of the game, we can just play our own game.”
After USF, Tech will head back to Lubbock for its first conference game of the season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
