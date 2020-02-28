The No. 18 Texas Tech men’s tennis team will open a five-game homestand at 9:30 a.m. on Friday against New Mexico State. This will be the first game of the Red Raiders' doubleheader as they will follow with a game against Tulsa.
Tech has an overall record of 8-4 and is 2-0 while at home, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders were also recently ranked as the 18th team in the nation moving up three spots from their previous 21st spot, according to ITA Rankings.
Since 2001, the Red Raiders have faced the Aggies only in Lubbock seven different times with only one loss, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has scored a total of 38 points against New Mexico State and averages 5.43.
The Aggies have a 6-4 overall record and are 0-3 on the road, according to New Mexico State Athletics.
So far this season, New Mexico State has not faced a ranked opponent, according to New Mexico State Athletics. New Mexico State also does not hold a ranked player on their roster this season.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are 2-1 versus ranked opponents defeating No. 27 Middle Tennessee State and No.20 Mississippi State, according to Tech Athletics.
After the match against the Aggies, Tech will move on to face Tulsa in the second game of the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tech has defeated Tulsa four times and lost twice with a 2-1 record both at home and on the road, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has scored 23 total points and averages 3.83 points per match.
The Hurricanes have a 7-4 overall record and have never won a match while on the road but have lost three matches, according to Tulsa Athletics. Tulsa has faced three ranked opponents this season, No.6 Ohio State, No. 9 Texas A&M and No.16 Cornell and has lost all three of these matches.
Tulsa has the 56th ranked singles player on their roster, sophomore Kody Pearson, according to ITA Rankings.
For Tech, senior Parker Wynn is ranked as the 53rd in the singles ranking list along with junior Ilgiz Valiev who is 74th and freshman Reed Collier who is at the 123rd spot, according to ITA Ranking.
Neither the Aggies or the Hurricanes have a ranked doubles team while the Red Raiders have Wynn and senior Bjorn Thomson who are ranked as the 55th team, moving up five spots from their previous 60th spot, according to Tech Athletics.
