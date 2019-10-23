The No. 17 Texas Tech soccer team is headed to Waco to play Baylor at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The match is the first of the last three games prior to the postseason.
Baylor has posed a threat to the Red Raiders since their first match up in 1996. Since then, Tech has lost 17 times to Baylor, with seven losses in Waco, according to Tech Athletics. In the last five years, the Red Raiders have lost three regular season games, tied one and won one in 2014, 1-0 at home.
“You know you have to have one part that says don’t be naïve like accept the fact that they are really good at certain things, whether you love those things or not,” head coach Tom Stone said. “They are really good at certain things and by accepting it you’re willing to accept the challenge that it presents.”
The Red Raiders are third in the conference 85 points compared to Baylor’s 65 points, according to Big 12 Sports. The Bears have allowed 20 goals into their net this season but are tied for fifth in saves with 51.
Tech and Baylor both top the Big 12 in shots. The Red Raiders have shot 255 times making them first in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports. The Bears trail Tech by only six shots, but have the most shots on goal in conference with 12 more than Tech.
“All the Big 12 teams are very respectful of how good Baylor is at what they do, so we got to be ready for that part but we’ve got to imprint enough of ourselves to give ourselves a chance to win,” Stone said.
Last year during the post season, the Red Raiders and the Bears met at Kansas City for the Big 12 Semifinals. During the match both Tech and Baylor had 18 shots, but the Bears had eight shots on goal compared to the Red Raiders’ four, according to Tech Athletics.
With a minute left in the first half, Baylor secured the first goal of the match and the Red Raiders went into halftime scoreless. During the 56th minute, Davis scored the first and only goal for the team with an assist from senior forward Jade King tying the two teams. Ending Tech’s run in the post season, Jackie Crowther scored during the first three minutes of overtime, according to Tech Athletics.
“This is one of the reasons why (Baylor) has been incredible in the post season, because teams they never see cannot believe how good Baylor is at what they do. We tell them, you know if they ask, but no one really believes it but we believe it,” Stone said. “At the same time, you got to find enough of your own self as a team and stay within that because the teams have just changed dramatically to play them and don’t really fair very well.”
The Red Raiders are 3-1-2 in conference and have a record of 4-1-0 away but are undefeated on the road in conference, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s only loss while away from Lubbock was to New Mexico 0-1 in the third match of the season.
“I mean their field they get a lot of good fans and everyone is hard to beat on the road but just their crowd and fans and their atmosphere it is pretty difficult,” Davis said.
Baylor has a 7-5-3 overall record and are 3-2-1 at home, according to Baylor Bear Athletics. The Bears have only lost to Texas 1-2 but shutout Tech’s only conference loss of the season, TCU 4-0.
“In years past it’s been very frustrating (the way they play), but I think this year we have a different dynamic to the team that I think we are going to be able to play our own game against them,” Davis said.
