The Texas Tech soccer team will face Abilene Christian (ACU) at 7 p.m. on Friday for their third straight home game of the season.
Tech will honor five seniors before the match to recognize the players in their final collegiate seasons, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will go into the game after shutting out their last two opponents, defeating Oral Roberts and North Texas both 4-0.
Both the Tech and ACU will compete against each other with a 3-1 record this season.
"With ACU, we play them often," associate head coach Gibbs Keeton said. “They are super organized. You know, we have struggled with them before, but I think we will be up for it. Being at home helps, and with the improvements that we have made week to week, I think we expect (a win) against ACU.”
ACU and Tech have played each other three times since 2014, according to Tech Athletics. In all three games, the Red Raiders have recorded a victory, defeating the Wildcats with an average of 2 goals per game.
Junior midfielder Amanda Porter said the past two games Tech has won this season have shown their versatility as a team.
“We can keep possession, but we can also be super physical and we match the intensity of other teams,” Porter said.
Despite being celebrated, senior midfielder Savanna Jones said ACU will not be an easy match.
“Last season in the fall we beat them 1-0 in a really tough game, so we are going to have to be physical and have grit, they are really good,” Jones said. “It doesn’t really change that it's Senior Night, it’ll be five minutes of celebrating the seniors, but then we have to be all focused and on the game."
After playing ACU, Tech will move on to face Arkansas State for another home game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
