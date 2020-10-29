After polling the conference's coaches, the Red Raiders have placed fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll. Heading into the 2020-21 college basketball season, Texas Tech has placed fifth out of ten teams in the Big 12 Preseason poll released on Thursday.
The Red Raiders finished with 53 points to finish in fifth place, according to the release. Their 53 points are five less than the Texas Longhorns who are ranked fourth.
Tech finished in a four-way tie for third place in the conference last season. They finished even through conference play with a record of 9-9.
Baylor was selected as the favorite to win the conference for the first time ever with 79 points. For the first time since 2011-12, someone other than the Kansas Jayhawks are projected to win the conference, according to the release.
The Jayhawks came in second place with 73 points, according to the release.
The West Virginia Mountaineers came in third place with 61 points as they return their three leading scorers from last season.
Rounding out the bottom half of the conference is Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State, in that order.
The poll is constructed through a vote by coaches across the conference. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
