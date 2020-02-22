The Texas Tech women’s soccer team kicked off their spring exhibition schedule in a match against Abilene Christian at home on Saturday. They finished the game with a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats.
Tech had a solid cast returning for the upcoming season, as many players from last season’s core are springing back into action. Some valuable returners included First Team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, junior forward Kirsten Davis, Big 12 Freshman of the Year, goalkeeper Madison White and sophomore defender and Third Team All-American Cassie Hiatt.
Tech attacked early and often to begin the game, testing the Wildcats' goalkeeper. Just three minutes into the match, the Red Raiders had three shots on goal, however, they were unable to convert on their opportunities.
Following a counter attack by the Wildcats, they were awarded a corner kick for one of their first scoring opportunities against Tech. After playing it short, White was able to punch out a cross attempt and get Tech back on the offensive.
Hiatt also came up with several defensive plays on the sideline, and she stopped a number of Wildcat runs deep into Tech territory. Her job did not stop there as she set up many Lady Raider counter attacks.
As the first half went on, both teams seemed more urgent to get a goal. The intensity picked up on both ends and both teams played aggressively.
After a counter attack by the Red Raiders, freshman forward Macy Schultz played a two-man game with Kirsten Davis that resulted in the first goal of the match for Tech, giving Tech an early 1-0 lead.
Abilene Christian, just a few minutes later, replied with a goal of its own to even the game at one apiece.
The first half winded down on an Abilene Christian run that was saved by White, who made a reaching save to keep the game tied. After the save, Red Raider freshman midfielder Penelope Mulenga cleared the ball to cancel all hopes of a Wildcat goal.
Although Tech had majority possession the first half, it's extremely aggressive offense led to several counter attacks by Abilene Christian, one of which resulted in a goal. Mostly, however, the strong and physical backline of the Red Raiders had little problems with the Wildcat attack.
The opening half ended with the game tied 1-1 in favor of Tech.
Just five minutes into the proceeding half, the Red Raiders started pressing up and attacking Abilene Christian more. Sophomore midfielder Charlotte Teeter stole the ball from a Wildcat player, then proceeded to dribble down the sideline and cross it into Kirsten Davis for her second goal of the game. This gave Tech a 2-1 lead.
Abilene Christian looked for a quick reply similar to the initial goal, but they missed an easy shot that would have tied the game.
The second half opened up a bit for Tech around the halfway mark, the ball remained on the Lady Raiders’ offensive half the majority of the time and they were gaining good looks because of it.
Junior midfielder Jordie Harr showcased her ability to be one of the main playmakers for Tech’s offense. She created a lot of plays and runs for the Lady Raiders resulting in great looks at the goal.
Tech attacked once again and attempted a shot at goal that deflected off the Wildcat goalie for a corner kick. On the set corner, Teeter curved the ball in from the side and it bounced off of a Wildcat defender and into the net for the Red Raiders’ third goal of the match late in the second.
The game winded down with neither team scoring another goal, and ultimately Tech defeated Abilene Christian in regulation, 3-1.
Tech will continue its spring slate of games in Louisiana as the Red Raiders will take on LSU at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.