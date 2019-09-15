Four Red Raiders from the Texas Tech men’s tennis team competed in the Midland Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational from Friday to Sunday.
Sophomore Franco Ribero earned Tech's first win of the invitational with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Utah State’s Daniel Bushamuka, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Ribero went on to the second round to beat Abilene Christian's Dimitrios Azoidis, 6-2, 6-4, to claim his second win of the day.
Freshman Reed Collier competed in his first collegiate tournament and defeated Tyler Junior College’s Jeff Guerrero, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4, according to the release. Collier beat Utah State's Felipe Acosta, 6-3, 7-5, in the second round.
Junior Justin Bloss was defeated by Abilene Christian’s Jonathan Sheehy, 6-2, 6-2, according to the release. Senior Jackson Cobb lost 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to New Mexico’s Jake Trondson in the first round.
Cobb and Ribero paired up to defeat University of Texas at San Antonio's Kai Breitback and Alan Sanson 8-6, according to the release.
Cobb and Ribero came back on Sunday to beat Tyler Junior College’s Jeff Guerrero and Jaycer Lyeons 8-6, according to the release. The duo fell to Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Barnaby Smith 8-6 in the final round, finishing in second place.
The men’s tennis team will travel to San Francisco, California to play in the Battle in the Bay on Friday.
