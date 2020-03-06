The Texas Tech softball team run-ruled the Delaware State Hornets with a 13-2 win on Friday at Rocky Johnson Field.
Junior LHP Erin Edmoundson threw 49 pitches and allowed just two hits. Freshman Kamryn Caldwell relieved in the fourth inning with Tech leading 12-0. Caldwell closed out the game, giving up just two runs and a couple of strikeouts.
Redshirt junior Heaven Burton did not outrun the throw to first for the out. Sophomore Yvonne Whaley reached first after a line drive to first and an overthrow to first base. Junior Breanna Russell nearly hit a homerun but recorded an RBI double as Whaley rounded the bases. The 1-0 lead turned 3-0 as sophomore Zoe Jones and Edmoundson hit back-to-back doubles.
Edmoundson threw four consecutive balls for a lead-off walk in the top of the second inning. Delaware State's Alaena Selden bunted advancing runners, but the left-hander dealt a strikeout to end the top of the inning. The Red Raiders' offense went down in order.
Whaley was walked and went to third on a single from Russell. Karli Hamilton scored Whaley with a single for a 4-0 score. Leach scored three after a hit to right field to grow Tech's lead 7-0, inducing a pitching change for Delaware State as Gabby Toney entered the game to pitch. Toney walked in a run to end her outing, giving the Red Raiders an 8-0 advantage. Pitcher Tiffany Diao relieved her, and Morgan Hornback cleared the bases with a grand slam to give Tech a 12-0 advantage to end the inning.
The top of the fourth consisted of a ground out and two backward strikeouts. Tech plated a run in the bottom with an RBI single from sophomore Miranda Padilla to give the Red Raiders a 13-0 lead.
Delaware State fought back in the fifth with a two-run home run to cut Tech's lead 13-2, but could not close the gap.
Tech softball will return at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for the second game of its doubleheader playing the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
