On Saturday, Texas Tech volleyball evened the season series against No. 13 Iowa State after a five-set win on the road.
The Cyclones came out quickly with a 25-16 victory in the first set. To begin the match, their 4-0 start set the table for the rest of the set. Iowa State was led by Eleanoe Holthaus and Brooke Anderson.
On the other end sophomore Caitlin Dugan, senior Allison Bloss and senior Samantha Sanders ended the set with three kills, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Alex Kirby also came out of the gates strong with two kills, eight assists and six digs in the first set.
The Red Raiders then bounced back and won back-to-back sets over the Cyclones.
However, the second set began with the Cyclones’ still having momentum. They went on a run, but it was put to rest, and eventually overcome by a 5-0 run by Tech. After the run, both teams traded points for the remainder of the set.
Sanders came up big for Tech down the stretch of the second set with a kill to cap off a 3-0 run. On the defensive side, her and sophomore Cadi Boyer combined for a block to solidify the first set victory of the afternoon for Tech.
In contrast to the first and second set, Tech kept momentum heading into the third set, and ended up leading for all 25 points, which was sparked by a 7-3 run, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders had three service aces in the frame and averaged a .286 hitting percentage.
Heading into the final set, the Cyclones led an early 2-0 lead. The Red Raider made a come-back after scoring 8-7 at the halfway point. After much back and forth between the two teams, Iowa State never was able to regain the lead. The Red Raiders came out on top winning 15-13 and 3-2 overall.
Texas Tech volleyball will now look towards next week’s matchup against TCU Oct. 8-9. Both games will be at 5 p.m. in Fort Worth.
